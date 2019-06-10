What Happened Between Pamilerin And Me, Peruzzi Breaks Silence

The social media is currently ablaze following an allegation by Nigerian social media influencer, Pamilerin, that Nigerian singer, Peruzzi, beat him up for airing his views about the singer.

Pamilerin had, on Monday, tweeted that he was manhandled by Peruzzi and his crew after an event in Bayelsa State.

Alongside a picture of his injured face, he wrote: “The worst happened to me today, but they will be hearing from me shortly and surely. Let’s keep up the energy.”

Although Peruzzi was compelled to apologize after his record label boss, Davido, tweeted an apology regarding the incident.

"I apologize to you @thepamilerin on behalf of my Brother and Artist @Peruzzi_VIBES he was wrong for putting his hands on you but pple need to realize that we Artist are human beings and we see everything! You said some harsh words too my brother and sometimes this thing dey pain!" Davido tweeted.

I apologize to you @thepamilerin on behalf of my Brother and Artist @Peruzzi_VIBES he was wrong for putting his hands on you but pple need to realize that we Artist are human beings and we see everything! You said some harsh words too my brother and sometimes this thing dey pain! — Davido (@iam_Davido) June 10, 2019

I did very wrong for yesterday slapping mr pamilerin, let my feelings get the best of me and I am very sorry. Apologies to mr pamilerin and also to the general public. Iâd never get into such mess again. Love Only, I promise. â¤ï¸ — PERUZZI (@Peruzzi_VIBES) June 10, 2019

However, in an exclusive interview with Sahara Reporters, Peruzzi denied slapping the social media influencer.

“It's simple I am just going to say I have not talked to anybody and I told myself I was not going to talk to anybody. Let me just say this real quick, I am a human being when you have issues with people and you have work you doing so you don’t have time to iron it out and then I ran into this guy and am like this is the best time to talk to this guy then I asked him a couple of questions.

“Have I done anything wrong to you before? he said no. Did I mistakenly step on you at any event and I did not apologize? he said no. Did any of my friend do anything wrong to you and did not apologize to you? He said no.

“That means it is obvious you have nothing against me or I have done nothing to you. Next thing, the guy started laughing. The main reason I was angry with this guy was that he has created so much heat between Teni and I. So he is making people think I have an issue with Teni.

"He started this whole thing. This is somebody I have nothing against. Wherever I go Teni, Teni; Teni this, Teni that. I can’t even make a song with her. Am I not supposed to be in an industry where I am supposed to be free with everyone? Pamilerin started the whole thing.

“Now, okay, I finally met you and I was about to ask what's up to really know what is going on and you’re laughing. I am a human being."

When asked about the picture Pamilerin posted to show that he was slapped, Peruzzi said: “Where is the proof that I slapped him? That’s a picture. He should post a video showing I slapped him slapping or whatever is there.”