Aisha Buhari, Five African First Ladies Urge Youths To Embrace Agriculture

by SaharaReporters, New York Jun 11, 2019

Aisha Buhari, wife of Nigeria's president, Muhammadu Buhari, on Tuesday, led five other African First Ladies on a return to agriculture campaign in her hometown of Yola, Adamawa State.

The African First Ladies are Rebecca Akufo-Addo (Ghana), Fatoumatta Bah-Borrow (Gambia), Dominique Folloux Ouattara ( Ivory Coast), Lalla Malika Issoufou (Niger) and the Chadian First Lady, Hinda Deby Itno.

Mrs. Buhari accompanied by her counterparts visited her alma mater, Aliyu Mustapha College, Yola, where she launched a school agricultural programme in conjunction with a fertilizer manufacturing company, in a drive to get young people interested in agricultural pursuits.

The six first ladies supported by the wife of Adamawa State governor, Lami Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri, took time to demonstrate by symbolically planting maize at the college.

Mrs. Buhari also inaugurated a 24-bed capacity maternity complex, which she built and donated as part of her moves to mitigate infant andvmaternal mortality in the state.

Speaking at the event, Aisha said the construction of the maternity complex which would be an extension of the Federal Medical Centre in Yola, is in line with federal government's commitment to effective healthcare delivery.

"I hope it will reduce maternal mortality in Adamawa and beyond," she said, urging the Federal Government to provide enough staff to run the complex," she said.

SaharaReporters, New York

