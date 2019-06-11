Army Nabs One Of Ondo Notorious Kidnappers

Victor John, suspected member of a kidnapping synidcates using military camouflages to carry out their operations in Ondo State has been arrested.

John, 38, was apprehended by the Anti-kidnapping Squad of the Nigeria Army, 32 Artillery Brigade of Owena barrack, Akure.

A military source confirmed John's arrest in a telephone conversation with SaharaReporters on Tuesday morning.

He said the suspected was arrested at Ore in Odigbo Local Government Area of the state during a stop-and-search operation by the men of the Nigerian Army.

"Our men from the Anti-Kidnapping Sqaud of the military has recorded another feat after apprehending one suspect of a kidnapping group.

"They arrested the suspect inside a vehicle during our stop and search operation which was carried out by our gallant officers along Ore road in Odigbo town.

"After his arrest, he confessed being a member of a kidnapping sydicate that has been terrorising the people of Ondo state and negotiating them," the military source said.

According to the source, the items found on John includes a fake military Identity card and one locally-made gun.

He explained that the suspect would be handed over to the police for prosecution in accordance with the law.

The arrest of the suspect came barely 48 hours after a woman and her step-son was kidnapped at Osi community of Akure which is a few metres away from the Airport Road.

Although, the two victims who were coming from a church service were reported to have been abducted by suspected herdsmen.