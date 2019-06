Video of #UPDATED: Gbajabiamila: Pleaded Guilty To Stealing In U.S, Now Seeking To Be House Of Reps' Speaker #UPDATED: Gbajabiamila: Pleaded Guilty To Stealing In U.S, Now Seeking To Be House Of Reps' Speaker Gbajabiamila: Pleaded Guilty To Stealing In U.S, Now Seeking To Be House Of Reps' Speaker...

Femi Gbajabiamila has been elected Speaker of the 9th House of Representatives.

Gbajabiamila was convicted by the Supreme Court in the state of Georgia, United State of America, for stealing settlement money from his client and relocating to Nigeria after closing shop.

He secured 283 votes to defeat his only challenger, Umar Bago who garnered a paltry 76 votes.