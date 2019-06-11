EFCC To Re-arraign Fayose In Court For Money Laundering

Chief Judge of the Federal High Court, Hon. Justice Adamu Abdu-Kafarati had transferred the case from Olatoregun to a new judge, Justice Chukwujekwu Aneke, following a petition by the EFCC seeking a transfer of the case.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jun 11, 2019

Ayodele Fayose, former Government of Ekiti, will appear before Federal High Court in Lagos on June 28, for his re-arraignment in N6.9billion money laundering case preferred against him by the Economic and Financial Crimes.

The former governor was arraigned on October 22 2018, before Justice Mojisola Olatotegun, alongside a company, Spotless Investment Ltd, on 11 counts bordering on fraud and money laundering offences.

He had pleaded not guilty to the charge and was granted bail on October 24, 2018, in the sum of N50 million with sureties in like sum.

The transfer letter read, “I refer to the petition of EFCC on this case and your Lordship’s comments thereto.

“It is apparent that the prosecution has lost confidence in the judge trying this case and justice must not only be done but must be seen to have been done, I hereby transfer this case to Hon. Justice C. J. Aneke for hearing.”

SaharaReporters, New York

