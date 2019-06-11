Ex-governor Theodore Orji’s Son Emerges Abia State House Of Assembly Speaker

The father of the new speaker was governor of the state from 2007 to 2015. He is currently the senator-elect for Abia central.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jun 11, 2019

Chinedum Orji, son of Theodore Orji, former governor of Abia state, has emerged speaker of the state house of assembly.

Orji, who was the majority leader emerged speaker on Monday after being nominated by Munachim Alozie of Ugwunagbo state constituency.

The nomination was seconded by Ginger Onwusibe of Isialangwa north respectively constituency.

The father of the new speaker was governor of the state from 2007 to 2015. He is currently the senator-elect for Abia central.

In his acceptance speech, Orji said the 7th Abia assembly will be vibrant and result oriented.

“We are the house of the people, by the people and for the people and we shall endeavour to make the people the centre-point of all our actions and decisions,” he said.

“We are therefore committed to the enactment of sound laws and legislation that will help in uplifting the lives and well-being of Ndi Abia.

“This 7th house shall provide very sound and strong oversight functions signifying that the era of disobeying Laws and Resolutions passed by the Abia State House of Assembly is over. Similarly, the era of the non-implementation of the directives and visions of the Executive, headed by our Governor, Dr. Okezie Victor Ikpeazu is now over. Appropriate sanctions will be meted out to any official of the Abia State Government found not to be helping our Governor to actualize his visions for Abia State.

“The Leadership of the 7th Abia State House of Assembly shall pay paramount attention to the welfare and wellbeing of its Members. I shall work with our Leader the Governor to ensure that all entitlements of House Members get to them as and when due. We shall also run a transparent administration that will leave no questions unanswered.”

The new speaker added that the welfare of youths has been dear to him even before he joined politics, pledging that the house under his leadership will work with the state governor on youth development.

Other principal officials are Ifeanyi Uchendu who emerged deputy speaker, Solomon Akpulonu, majority leader, and Alozie, chief whip.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

CRIME My Orderly Was Shaking When Kidnappers Confronted Us -Akeredolu
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics 9th Assembly: Orji Kalu, Ndume, Bago, Others Shun APC Last-minute Meeting
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Breaking News NASS Leadership: PDP Endorses Ali Ndume, Umar Bago
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Politics Kwara Postpones June 12 Commemoration
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Politics I Left Governor's House For Fear Of My Life – Clara, Wife of Ex-Governor Chime
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Politics Kudirat Abiola, Adadevoh, Aisha Buhari Make Nigerian Women Hall of Fame
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

CRIME My Orderly Was Shaking When Kidnappers Confronted Us -Akeredolu
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics 9th Assembly: Orji Kalu, Ndume, Bago, Others Shun APC Last-minute Meeting
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Breaking News NASS Leadership: PDP Endorses Ali Ndume, Umar Bago
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Politics Kwara Postpones June 12 Commemoration
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Celebrity Tonto Dike’s Ex-husband Gets New Lover
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Corruption How I Gave N3.6 billion To Ex-NDDC Boss, EFCC’s Witness Tells Court
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Insurgency Mother, Son Kidnapped In Akure After Church Service
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
CRIME Air Peace Concealed Major Aircraft Incidents From Us – AIB
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Economy 18 States To Benefit From World Bank Projects In 2020 — Coordinator
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Politics I Left Governor's House For Fear Of My Life – Clara, Wife of Ex-Governor Chime
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Corruption Corruption: Special Presidential Investigation Panel Quizzes Lawmakers
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Boko Haram Nigerian Army: We Have Killed Nine Prominent Boko Haram Social Media 'Personalities'
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad