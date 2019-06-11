Ex-governor Theodore Orji’s Son Emerges Abia State House Of Assembly Speaker

Chinedum Orji, son of Theodore Orji, former governor of Abia state, has emerged speaker of the state house of assembly.

Orji, who was the majority leader emerged speaker on Monday after being nominated by Munachim Alozie of Ugwunagbo state constituency.

The nomination was seconded by Ginger Onwusibe of Isialangwa north respectively constituency.

The father of the new speaker was governor of the state from 2007 to 2015. He is currently the senator-elect for Abia central.

In his acceptance speech, Orji said the 7th Abia assembly will be vibrant and result oriented.

“We are the house of the people, by the people and for the people and we shall endeavour to make the people the centre-point of all our actions and decisions,” he said.

“We are therefore committed to the enactment of sound laws and legislation that will help in uplifting the lives and well-being of Ndi Abia.

“This 7th house shall provide very sound and strong oversight functions signifying that the era of disobeying Laws and Resolutions passed by the Abia State House of Assembly is over. Similarly, the era of the non-implementation of the directives and visions of the Executive, headed by our Governor, Dr. Okezie Victor Ikpeazu is now over. Appropriate sanctions will be meted out to any official of the Abia State Government found not to be helping our Governor to actualize his visions for Abia State.

“The Leadership of the 7th Abia State House of Assembly shall pay paramount attention to the welfare and wellbeing of its Members. I shall work with our Leader the Governor to ensure that all entitlements of House Members get to them as and when due. We shall also run a transparent administration that will leave no questions unanswered.”

The new speaker added that the welfare of youths has been dear to him even before he joined politics, pledging that the house under his leadership will work with the state governor on youth development.

Other principal officials are Ifeanyi Uchendu who emerged deputy speaker, Solomon Akpulonu, majority leader, and Alozie, chief whip.