Generator Fume Kills 10 Wedding Guests In Imo

Ten guests who attended a traditional wedding in Imo state have died after inhaling fumes from a generator.

According to PUNCH, the incident happened at Umuomumu Mbieri in the Mbaitoli local government area of the state.

The victims were said to have been evacuated from the celebrant’s house unconscious.

The guests, who were from Anambra state, were said to have decided to pass the night at their in-law’s house after the ceremony, and a generator was switched on through the night.

Rabiu Ladodo, the state commissioner of police, confirmed the development, saying investigations were ongoing.

“The generator was on in the kitchen while the doors and widows of the rooms the guests slept were locked,” Ladodo said.

“It is a case of sudden and natural death but we have commenced an investigation. Assistance is being rendered to the survivors.”

The victims and survivors were taken to Ikeduru General hospital.