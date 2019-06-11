Inauguration: National Assembly Management Bars Okorocha From Entering Complex

It was, however, gathered that Okorocha was not accredited by the National Assembly management to attend the inauguration.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jun 11, 2019

Former governor of Imo State Rochas Okorocha arrived National Assembly premises at 7:40.amon Tuesday ahead of the inauguration but was denied accreditation.

Okorocha, who was declared the winner of the Imo West Senatorial District, was not issued a certificate of return by INEC.

However, a federal high court in Abuja last week ordered that he be given his return certificate.

It was, however, gathered that Okorocha was not accredited by the National Assembly management to attend the inauguration.

It was not clear if INEC had complied with the court’s directive.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

CRIME My Orderly Was Shaking When Kidnappers Confronted Us -Akeredolu
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Mace-Snatching Senator, Ovie Omo-Agege Emerges Senate Deputy President
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Politics JUST IN: Pressure Mounts On Bago To Step Down
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Politics Kwara Postpones June 12 Commemoration
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News NASS Leadership: PDP Endorses Ali Ndume, Umar Bago
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Ekweremadu Joins Race For Senate Deputy President
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

CRIME My Orderly Was Shaking When Kidnappers Confronted Us -Akeredolu
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Mace-Snatching Senator, Ovie Omo-Agege Emerges Senate Deputy President
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
CRIME Army Nabs One Of Ondo Notorious Kidnappers
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Politics JUST IN: Pressure Mounts On Bago To Step Down
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
CRIME Air Peace Concealed Major Aircraft Incidents From Us – AIB
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Politics Kwara Postpones June 12 Commemoration
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News NASS Leadership: PDP Endorses Ali Ndume, Umar Bago
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Ekweremadu Joins Race For Senate Deputy President
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Corruption Corruption: Special Presidential Investigation Panel Quizzes Lawmakers
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Elections We'll Decide Today Whether To Give Okorocha, Others Certificates Of Return -INEC
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Corruption How I Gave N3.6 billion To Ex-NDDC Boss, EFCC’s Witness Tells Court
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Politics I Left Governor's House For Fear Of My Life – Clara, Wife of Ex-Governor Chime
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad