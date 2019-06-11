Nigeria Attracted $139.36 Billion Investment Through Reforms – Ministry Of Industry

The ministry said that to develop Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) sector, it executed the Growth and Employment Programme (GEM), and disbursed N3.7 billion to 910 entrepreneurs.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jun 11, 2019

The Federal Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment (FMITI) says it attracted $139.36 billion dollars investment commitment from 2017 to September 2018 through its various reforms.

The ministry made the disclosure on its official Twitter handle @TradeInvestNG, saying the amount was the highest on record.

It said that in its efforts to attract investment, it revamped incentive programmes for investors, including a new Pioneer Status regime, and released the first compendium of investment incentives in Nigeria.

It established bilateral Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) of over $50 billion with the U.K., Germany and China for local investment commitments.

To boost the competitiveness of states, it also established the Nigerian Investment Certification Programme (NICP).

The ministry said that to develop Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) sector, it executed the Growth and Employment Programme (GEM), and disbursed N3.7 billion to 910 entrepreneurs.

It added that through the GEM programme, six innovation hubs were set up to enhance the growth of the MSME sector.

The ministry also said it implemented the Government Enterprise and Empowerment Programme (GEEP), the largest microcredit scheme in the history of Nigeria — granting revolving credit to over 1.5 million traders, artisans, youths and farmers.

It said that it jointly executed 25 MSME Clinics with the Office of the Vice-President, bringing government services directly to the MSMEs in their states of operation.

“We disbursed N487.5 billion to 3,334 enterprises through the Bank of Industry (BoI) and provided technical assistance to 21,000 MSMEs.

“We equally launched the national SME Portal to drive ease of access to government services for SMEs,” it said.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Legal Gbong Gwom Jos Stool: Paramount Ruler Seeks To Join In Suit Against Gov. Lalong
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Business 12 African Presidents To Headline US-Africa Business Summit, Buhari Not On List
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Business Investors Lose N98 Billion At Nigerian Stock Exchange
0 Comments
6 Minutes Ago
Corruption EXCLUSIVE: How Top Officials Of Nigerian Export Authority Plan To Embezzle N42bn Special Economic Zones Funds
0 Comments
2 Months Ago
Business Bayelsa Govt Partners Immigration Service On Trade And Investment
0 Comments
8 Months Ago
Ruins of Osun State Plastic Waste Recycling
Business INVESTIGATION: Nigeria’s N392m Waste Recycling Plants In Osun, Ekiti, Kaduna Are In Ruins​
0 Comments
6 Months Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

CRIME My Orderly Was Shaking When Kidnappers Confronted Us -Akeredolu
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Mace-Snatching Senator, Ovie Omo-Agege Emerges Senate Deputy President
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
ACTIVISM LETTER: What MKO Abiola Told Gani Fawehinmi Two Days Before He Was Killed
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
CRIME Army Nabs One Of Ondo Notorious Kidnappers
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Politics Inauguration: National Assembly Management Bars Okorocha From Entering Complex
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Politics JUST IN: Pressure Mounts On Bago To Step Down
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Ekweremadu Joins Race For Senate Deputy President
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
CRIME Air Peace Concealed Major Aircraft Incidents From Us – AIB
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Breaking News NASS Leadership: PDP Endorses Ali Ndume, Umar Bago
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Politics Kwara Postpones June 12 Commemoration
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Elections We'll Decide Today Whether To Give Okorocha, Others Certificates Of Return -INEC
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Politics I Left Governor's House For Fear Of My Life – Clara, Wife of Ex-Governor Chime
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad