Nigeria's Tertiary Exam Body, JAMB, Sets 160 As Cut-off

The score approved for admission into public polytechnics is 120, while 110 was approved for private polytechnics.

by saharaReporters, New York Jun 11, 2019

The Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has set 160 and above as this year’s national minimum cut-off mark for admission into public universities.

JAMB also approved 140 as minimum score for admission into private universities in the country.

The body announced the decision on Tuesday at the 19th policy meeting on admission The decision was reached on Tuesday at the Bola Babalakin auditorium, Gbongan, Osun state.

At the meeting, JAMB registrar, Ishaq Oloyede said admissions into all universities would be conducted on central admission processing system (CAPS).

He cautioned institutions not to fix cut-off marks below what the stakeholders decided at the policy meeting.

The score approved for admission into public polytechnics is 120, while 110 was approved for private polytechnics.

Colleges of education, 100 and above was approved as the cut-off marks.

The admission body also set December 19 as closing date for admission into public universities, while February 15, 2020 for private universities.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
saharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Education Akinwumi Adesina Bags Honorary Doctorate In Canada
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
CRIME ICPC Detains Osun Polytechnic Rector Who 'Forged His Ph.D. Certificate'
0 Comments
11 Months Ago
Opinion What Hope For Inclusive-Education In Lagos? By Augustina Armstrong-Ogbonna
0 Comments
5 Years Ago
Education Overseas Students From Sokoto Left Without Scholarship Funding
0 Comments
6 Years Ago
Education Vice Chancellor Mimiko Suspends ASUU Chairman, Five Others Over Alleged Assault
0 Comments
5 Years Ago
Education Chibok Abduction: Teachers Embark On Nationwide Boycott Of Schools
0 Comments
5 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

CRIME My Orderly Was Shaking When Kidnappers Confronted Us -Akeredolu
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Mace-Snatching Senator, Ovie Omo-Agege Emerges Senate Deputy President
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
CRIME Army Nabs One Of Ondo Notorious Kidnappers
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
ACTIVISM LETTER: What MKO Abiola Told Gani Fawehinmi Two Days Before He Was Killed
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Politics Inauguration: National Assembly Management Bars Okorocha From Entering Complex
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Politics JUST IN: Pressure Mounts On Bago To Step Down
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Ekweremadu Joins Race For Senate Deputy President
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
CRIME Air Peace Concealed Major Aircraft Incidents From Us – AIB
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Politics Kwara Postpones June 12 Commemoration
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News NASS Leadership: PDP Endorses Ali Ndume, Umar Bago
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Elections We'll Decide Today Whether To Give Okorocha, Others Certificates Of Return -INEC
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Corruption Corruption: Special Presidential Investigation Panel Quizzes Lawmakers
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad