Nigeria's Tertiary Exam Body, JAMB, Sets 160 As Cut-off

The Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has set 160 and above as this year’s national minimum cut-off mark for admission into public universities.

JAMB also approved 140 as minimum score for admission into private universities in the country.

The body announced the decision on Tuesday at the 19th policy meeting on admission The decision was reached on Tuesday at the Bola Babalakin auditorium, Gbongan, Osun state.

At the meeting, JAMB registrar, Ishaq Oloyede said admissions into all universities would be conducted on central admission processing system (CAPS).

He cautioned institutions not to fix cut-off marks below what the stakeholders decided at the policy meeting.

The score approved for admission into public polytechnics is 120, while 110 was approved for private polytechnics.

Colleges of education, 100 and above was approved as the cut-off marks.

The admission body also set December 19 as closing date for admission into public universities, while February 15, 2020 for private universities.