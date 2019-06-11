One Dead In Helicopter Crash On NYC Skyscraper

The pilot of a helicopter died after it crash-landed on top of a skyscraper in Manhattan, fire officials say.

The incident sparked a rooftop fire, which was quickly extinguished. Some workers were evacuated from the tower, but none were hurt.

The office building close to Times Square shook from the impact, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said.

New Yorkers, he added, have "a level of PTSD from 9/11" when they hear news of an aircraft crash in Manhattan.

The pilot has been named by local media as Tim McCormack.

He was the only person aboard the twin-engine Agusta A109E helicopter, said the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).

The incident happened at around 14:00 (18:00 GMT) on a rainy and foggy Monday on Seventh Avenue.

Governor Cuomo said after preliminary reports that there was no indication of foul play.

"There was a helicopter that made a forced landing, emergency landing, or landed on the roof of the building for one reason or another," he told reporters at the scene.

"There was a fire that happened when the helicopter hit the roof. People that were in the building said that they felt the building shake."

He added: "If you're a New Yorker, you have a level of PTSD, right, from 9/11. And I remember that morning all too well.

"So as soon as you hear an aircraft hit a building, I think my mind goes where every New Yorker's mind goes."

Speaking at the White House on Monday, US President Donald Trump said the crash was "a big tragedy" and "a very sad event".