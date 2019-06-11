Senate President: Lawan’s Arguably Most Patriotic Senator in Nigeria, Says APC

“Lawan is arguably one of the most patriotic, decent, and disciplined senators Nigeria has ever produced. He has Senator Ovie Omo Agege, an experienced political tactician, and loyal party man as his deputy."

by SaharaReporters, New York Jun 11, 2019

Ahmed Lawan
ChannelsTV

The Ondo State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has described the emergence of Senator Ahmed Lawan and Mr. Femi Gbajabiamila as the president and the speaker, respectively, of the 9th National Assembly as a good omen for a new phase of democracy and development in Nigeria.

Mr. Alex Kalejaiye, the state’s Publicity Secretary of the party said this in a statement made available to journalists on Tuesday in Akure.

Lawan polled 79 votes to defeat Senator Alli Ndume.

“Lawan is arguably one of the most patriotic, decent, and disciplined senators Nigeria has ever produced.

“He has Senator Ovie Omo Agege, an experienced political tactician, and loyal party man as his deputy.

“We heartily rejoice with the National Assembly, and congratulate them on their elevation,“ he said.

He urged Nigerians to expect robust, intense and thorough debate on all issues in the hallowed chambers of the National Assembly, without constituting stumbling blocks on the path of national development.

According to him, Lawan has repeatedly promised to lead a senate that is devoid of rancour, work harmoniously with the other arms of government, without compromising the independence of the legislative arm.

He commended the adroitness and efforts of all the leadership of the APC, particularly that of the National Chairman, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, and the Chairman of the Nigerian Governors’ Forum, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, for the feat.

“We also congratulate the new speaker of the House of Representatives, Mr. Femi Gbajabiamila, believing that the duo will justify the confidence reposed in them,” he said.

SaharaReporters, New York

