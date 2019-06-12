BREAKING: Buhari Names National Stadium Abuja After MKO Abiola

Abiola, the acclaimed winner of June 12, 1993, presidential election was died while in the custody of the then-military government of Nigeria.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jun 12, 2019

To immortalise the late politician, MKO Abiola, Nigeria's President Muhammadu Buhari has renamed National Stadium Abuja after him.

To date, the cause of his death has not been identified.

It is yet to be seen whether there will be a proclamation or legislation that will recognise the politician as a former President, following the declaration by the federal government that he won the 1993 presidential election.

His son, Abdulmumin Abiola, and many Nigerians have urged Buhari to recognise Abiola as a former President and accord him all state benefits.

SaharaReporters, New York

