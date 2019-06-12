UK PM Favourite Boris Johnson Vows To Deliver Brexit

Johnson is the bookies’ favorite and has won the backing of many Brexiteer Conservatives by promising Britain will quit the EU by October 31, with or without a divorce deal.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jun 12, 2019

Front-runner Boris Johnson is officially launching his campaign to be Britain’s next prime minister, telling fellow Conservatives they must take the UK out of the European Union (EU) or see the party wiped out by angry voters.

Johnson plans to tell supporters at a campaign rally Wednesday that “delay means defeat.”

Ten Conservative lawmakers are running to succeed Theresa May as party leader and prime minister.

He is a flamboyant and popular figure, but rivals have criticized his low-profile campaign. 

Johnson has not given any television interviews or held public events, in a bid to avoid gaffes that could hurt his chances.

