Heavy Rain Destroys Delta Broadcasting Service Equipment

Delta Broadcasting Service, (DBS), Asaba, has been flooded following a downpour on Thursday that lasted several hours destroying many pieces of equipment.

The flood which also affected some parts of the busy Okpanam road caused gridlock as motorists were forced to drive one-way while the road leading to the Junior Staff Quarters from Summit Road was totally cut off by the surging water.

When visited the premises of the state-owned broadcasting station which is in a state of comatose, workers were seen standing helpless while those caught up by the flood could not find their way out of the premises.

Lamenting the situation, some Staff of the station who preferred not to be named said their offices have been taken over by the flood saying most of the equipment of the broadcasting station were not left out in the destruction.

"Some of the cameras the former information commissioner, Mr. Patrick Ukah, claimed to have bought with over N18 million were destroyed by the flood. Before now whenever it rained the station was always flooded but it has become worst following the almost abandoned storm drainage that cuts across the premises of the station," a top official lamented.

The workers, therefore, called on the government to revisit the uncompleted storm drainage project, saying that the flooding was hindering their jobs and efficiency of the Station.

Penultimate Wednesday, all efforts by David Edevbie, the newly sworn-in chief-of-staff to governor Ifeanyi Okowa, to access the broadcasting house during an official fact-finding visit to the station regarding the poor state of equipment and alleged embezzlement against the immediate past commissioner for information, Patrick Ukah, were unsuccessful due to the premises being flooded.

Also at Ibusa community, the situation was the same as some many homes at Umueze quarters were rendered homeless.

A resident who identified himself simply as Uzor noted that the flood was as a result of a poor drainage system in the area, lamenting that the poor drainage system was causing Umueze people so much pain and appealed to the state government to as a matter of urgency and importance do something to address the situation.