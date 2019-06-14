Boko Haram Attacks Borno, Kills Commanding Officer, Other Soldiers On June 12

The source added that shortly after the attacks, the Boko Haram terrorists relocated to Fuchimiram village, six kilometres West of Kare to and are still within the location.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jun 14, 2019

Boko Haram terrorists have attacked troops of the Nigerian army of the 158 Battalion located at Kareto Village, SaharaReporters can authoritatively confirm.

The attack which took place as Nigeria's President, Muhammadu Buhari gathered world leaders to celebrate democracy day claimed the life of a Lt. Col commanding officer of 158 Battalion and other soldiers.

A top military source who confirmed the attack to SaharaReporters said when the attacks happened at Kareto Village, Mobbar local government area of Borno State, the attacks were not repelled and troops at the location were dislodged. 

The attacks came in the wake of intensified Boko Haram activities in Nigeria's North-east region and at a time when the Nigerian government claims to have defeated Boko Haram and confined it's remnants to the fringes of the Lake Chad.

The attacks came in the wake of intensified Boko Haram activities in Nigeria's North-east region and at a time when the Nigerian government claims to have defeated Boko Haram and confined it's remnants to the fringes of the Lake Chad. 

