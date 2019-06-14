EXCLUSIVE: Nigerian Soldiers Face Impending Attacks In Damasak, Mallam Fatori, Magumeri, Gubio And Fuchimiram In Borno State

Boko Haram terrorists who are planning the attacks are currently taking refuge in Fuchimiram village, six kilometres West of Kareto Village where they carried out a deadly attack on June 12, 2019.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jun 14, 2019

Nigerian soldiers may soon be attacked in Damasak, Mallam Fatori, Magumeri, Gubio and Fuchimiram area's of Borno state SaharaReporters can confirm. 

Military intelligence seen by SaharaReporters shows that the leadership of the Nigerian army and President Muhammadu Buhari were notified in advance of the democracy day attacks.

The intelligence of the possible attacks in the affected area's was dispatched on the 6th and 7th of June, 2019.

The new threat, if not taken seriously, could deal a serious blow to the Nigerian army causing mass casualty to ill-equipped Nigerian troops on the frontline battling Boko Haram insurgents.

