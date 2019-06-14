I Raped My Mother Because I Couldn't Resist Urge For Sex -45-year-old Man

*Second time he has raped me, says victim

by SaharaReporters, New York Jun 14, 2019

Paul Ihuaka, a 45-year-old man, has been arrested by Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) for allegedly raping his mother.

Ihuaku, who hails from Umueke Ezagbogu in the Ezinihitte Mbaise Local Government Area of the State, was handed over to the corps by the youth in the community after his mother reported the incident to them.

The NSCDC commander said: “The men of the command later proceeded to the residence of the suspect and arrested him,” he added.

Fielding questions from journalists, the suspect confessed to the crime, adding that he was under the influence of alcohol.

“After drinking on that fateful evening, there was a heavy downpour and I could not resist the urge for sex; so, I had to use a local pistol to threaten my mother to submission and I later raped her,” Ihuaku stated.

Asked if he was married, the suspect said he did not have the means yet, as he was not doing anything tangible.

“I was not bewitched. I was under the influence of alcohol,” he added.

It was also gathered that the incident took place in the house the suspect is living in with his mother.

The mother (name withheld) confessed that the incident was the second time.

She said, “I was in the kitchen and saw him (Ihuaku) with a pistol. He used it to threaten me. He told me that he would kill me. I could not do anything other than to beg him to drop the gun.

“It was in the process that he threw me on the ground and it (rape) happened.

“I had to call on the youths the next morning, as the incident happened when it was already dark and damp. The youth later went to the NSCDC headquarters in Itu to report him, hence his arrest.”

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

CRIME My Orderly Was Shaking When Kidnappers Confronted Us -Akeredolu
0 Comments
3 Days Ago
Corruption President Buhari Exposes Individuals Trying To Destabilize Nigeria
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME Murder: Danish Husband’s Blood Matched Dead Wife, Daughter’s, Says Forensic Analyst
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME 220 Ex-lawmakers, Including Saraki, Yet To Return Number Plates -FRSC
0 Comments
47 Minutes Ago
CRIME Customs Intercepts Rice, Other Goods Worth N47 Million In Lagos
0 Comments
12 Minutes Ago
CRIME $135,000 IAAF Scandal: We'll Conduct Thorough Investigation, Says ICPC
0 Comments
5 Minutes Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

International How Diplomatic Blunders Marred June 12, Democracy Day
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Politics Igbo Presidency Doesn't Exist, Says Okorocha
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Abaribe Emerges Minority Leader
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Politics Nigerians Know Kidnapping, Don't Let It Be A Feature Here, Ghanaian President Begs Citizens
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
International Why Nigeria Is Committed To Sahrawi Arab Democratic Republic’s Independence –Buhari
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Politics Buhari, Make Ogbonnaya Onu Secretary To Government Of The Federation -Ohanaeze Youth Council
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Legal I Won't Divorce My Wife Until She Pays N3.5M I Spent On Her, Man Tells Court
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Insurgency Insecurity: We Need Firearms For Self-Defence, Nigerian Lawyer Tells Court
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Opinion Dear Obasanjo, You're Disillusioned. That's Fine. But, Stop Being A Bigot By Churchill Okonkwo
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
News Girl Commits Suicide Over Parents' Divorce
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics JUST IN: Senate President Lawan Swears In Okorocha
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Politics Ezekwesili To Lead Talks On Good Governance As Soyinka Turns 85
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad