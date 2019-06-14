Oil Licence: Nigerian Claims To Be NNPC GMD, Dupes Korean Of N30 Million

A Kwara State High Court, Ilorin, on Friday, ordered the remand of one Jamiu Isiaka, 31, for allegedly impersonating the Group Managing Director (GMD) of Nigeria National Petroleum Cooperation ( NNPC ), Dr. Maikanti Baru and others.

The suspect, with others still at large, allegedly used the names of the senior government officials to scam a South Korean National, Keun Sig Kim to the tune of N30 million.

He said the defendant committed the act with the pretence of getting Kim NNPC approval/marketing form and licence to buy crude oil in Nigeria.

The prosecutor said that the defendant thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 1 of the advance fee fraud and other related offences act, 2006 and punishable under section 1(3) of the same Act.

The accused person pleaded not guilty to the charge.

Justice M Abdulgafar said Isiaka should be remanded in Mandala Prison custody until the next adjourned date.

The defendant is facing a four-count charge of impersonation, intent to defraud, among others.

Abdulgafar adjourned the case until June 19, for trial.

Earlier, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) prosecuting counsel, Mr. Andrew Akoja, told the court that between April and September 2018, the defendant impersonated Dr Baru, and the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, as well as other prominent citizens.