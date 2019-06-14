Why I Chose To Be Called First Lady Of Nigeria – Aisha Buhari

by SaharaReporters, New York Jun 14, 2019

The wife of the President, Mrs, Aisha Buhari, has announced her decision to be addressed as the First Lady of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and gave a reason for doing so.

Buhari disclosed her new official title at the presentation of awards to the former and current wives of governors of the 36 states.

The event held at the Banquet Hall of the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

“When my husband was elected newly I personally chose to be called the wife of the President.

“So, forgive me for confusing you from the beginning. But now I chose to be called the first lady,” she said.

She said this would take effect immediately in order to also resolve the issue of the title of wives of governors.

SaharaReporters, New York

