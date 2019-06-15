Kano Emirate Kingmakers Lose Bid To Stop Ganduje Emirs Parading As Kano Rulers

A Kano High Court has rejected an application filed by four Kano emirate kingmakers, seeking the court to restrain the four newly installed emirs of Bichi, Karaye, Rano, and Gaya from parading themselves as emirs.

Voice of Nigeria reports that counsel to the plaintiffs, Suraj Said, also prayed to the court to stop Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of the state from recognizing the new emirs and taking further actions on their appointment.

However, in his ruling on the application, the presiding judge, Justice Ahmed Badamasi dismissed the application, arguing that it lacked merit.

He then adjourned the matter until June 27 for hearing.

Following the appointment of the four new emirs recently, the plaintiff filed a motion to the state high court, asking it to stop the state government and the state House of Assembly from recognizing the emirs.

The motion also asked the court to restrain the newly appointed emirs from parading themselves as emirs.

But in his ruling, Mr. Badamasi ordered that status quo ante be maintained pending the ruling on the application on Friday, June 14.

Voice of Nigeria observed that the Plaintiffs in the suit were Madakin Kano, District head of Dawakin Tofa, Yusuf Nabahani; Makaman Kano, District head of Wudil, Abdullahi Sarki-Ibrahim; Sarkin Dawaki Mai Tuta, the district head of Gabasawa, Bello Abubakar and Sarkin Ban Kano, District head of Dambatta, Mukhtar Adnan.

The defendants included the new emirs; Tafida Abubakar-Ila of Rano; Ibrahim Abdulkadir of Gaya; Ibrahim Abubakar ll of Karaye, and the son of the late Emir of Kano, Alhaji Ado Bayero; Alhaji Aminu Ado-Bayero as well as the Attorney General of the state, Ibrahim Mukhtar.