Police Arrest 70-year-old Katsina Bandit, Two Others

“On arrival, the team engaged the hoodlums in a gun duel which made them retreat and escaped into a rough and hilly mountainous area of Rugu forest. One Bawa Naganda, 70-year-old was arrested at the scene.”

by SaharaReporters, New York Jun 15, 2019

 

The Police Command in Katsina State has arrested three suspected bandits and kidnappers, including one 70-year-old Bawa Naganda.

The Katsina State Public Relations Officer, SP Gambo Isa, stated this in a statement in Katsina on Friday and said that the suspects were nabbed Kankara Local Government Area of the state.

According to Gambo: “On June 23, 2019, a distress call was received that about 100 armed bandits were seen around Pauwa village, Kankara Local Government Area, with about 50 stolen cows.

“A joint patrol team comprising Operation Puff Adder and Sharan Daji were immediately mobilized to the scene.

“On arrival, the team engaged the hoodlums in a gun duel which made them retreat and escaped into a rough and hilly mountainous area of Rugu forest.

“One Bawa Naganda, 70-year-old was arrested at the scene,” Gambo state.

Gambo also disclosed that the team extended patrol to other villages and at Danbirgima forest, the operative sighted three persons on a motorcycle.

Exanimating: “The men on a motorcycle opened fire at the team, abandoned the motorcycle and tried to escape.

“The team also engaged the hoodlums and as a result, one person was shot dead while Isa Babai and Ali Beti were arrested by the security forces,” he said.

SaharaReporters, New York

