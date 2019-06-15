President Buhari Salutes Former Head Of State General Abdusalami At 77

President Buhari has congratulated former Head of State, General Abubakar Abdulsalami, on a life of purpose, driven by a passion to serve his country and humanity.

The president extols the former head of state’s commitment to peace, stability, and development in Nigeria, and the African continent, as he continually and relentlessly follows and counsels leaders and communities on values of togetherness and collective vision.

President Buhari believes General Abubakar’s visionary and selfless leadership style, and willingness for inclusive growth and development sets him apart for commendation, while the handing over to a civilian government in 1999 secured an enduring place for him in history.

He joins family members, professional colleagues, and friends in celebrating the African elder statesman and global voice.

The Nigerian leader that the almighty God will grant Gen. Abubakar longer life and good health as he continues to serve humanity.