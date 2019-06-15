President Buhari Salutes Former Head Of State General Abdusalami At 77

President Buhari believes General Abubakar’s visionary and selfless leadership style, and willingness for inclusive growth and development sets him apart for commendation, while the handing over to a civilian government in 1999 secured an enduring place for him in history.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jun 15, 2019

President Buhari has congratulated former Head of State, General Abubakar Abdulsalami, on a life of purpose, driven by a passion to serve his country and humanity.

The president extols the former head of state’s commitment to peace, stability, and development in Nigeria, and the African continent, as he continually and relentlessly follows and counsels leaders and communities on values of togetherness and collective vision.

President Buhari believes General Abubakar’s visionary and selfless leadership style, and willingness for inclusive growth and development sets him apart for commendation, while the handing over to a civilian government in 1999 secured an enduring place for him in history.

He joins family members, professional colleagues, and friends in celebrating the African elder statesman and global voice.

The Nigerian leader that the almighty God will grant Gen. Abubakar longer life and good health as he continues to serve humanity.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Politics Orji Kalu Was My University Roommate in 1980 –Senate President Lawan
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Politics Why I Chose To Be Called First Lady Of Nigeria – Aisha Buhari
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Politics We'll Seize Diplomatic Passports For Ex-lawmakers, Other At Airport, NIS Warns
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Politics 9 Terminologies New Lawmakers In The Ninth Assembly Should Know
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Politics Nigerian Politicians Can Sell You For A Plate Of Porridge -Wike
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Elections 2019 Elections: EU Submits Report To INEC, Makes It Public Today
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics Orji Kalu Was My University Roommate in 1980 –Senate President Lawan
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Politics Why I Chose To Be Called First Lady Of Nigeria – Aisha Buhari
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
CRIME $8m Fraud: Ajudua Swore On Son’s Life Not To Defraud Me –Bamaiyi
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
CRIME I Raped My Mother Because I Couldn't Resist Urge For Sex -45-year-old Man
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Education Law School: NOUN Graduates Write Buhari, To Opt For Mass Protests
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Boko Haram Boko Haram Attacks Borno, Kills Commanding Officer, Other Soldiers On June 12
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Electronics No Prepaid Meter, No Electricity Supply, Nigeria's Electricity Company Warns Customers
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Politics We'll Seize Diplomatic Passports For Ex-lawmakers, Other At Airport, NIS Warns
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Tradition Request For Yoruba Oba Of France Is Ridiculous, Anti-Yoruba Culture -Alaafin Of Oyo
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics 9 Terminologies New Lawmakers In The Ninth Assembly Should Know
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Elections Buhari vs Atiku: Tribunal Reserves Ruling As INEC Denies Having A Server
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Nigerian Politicians Can Sell You For A Plate Of Porridge -Wike
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad