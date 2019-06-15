We'll Seize Diplomatic Passports For Ex-lawmakers, Other At Airport, NIS Warns

According to the law, holders of such passports are required to return them to the Nigeria Immigration Service at the expiration of their tenure. A diplomatic passport holder has free access to diplomatic lounges and consul licence number plate, among other privileges.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jun 15, 2019

Muhammad Babandede


The Nigerian Immigration Service (NIS) has warned that it would seize, at the airport, diplomatic passports from former commissioners, lawmakers, and ministers who refused to return theirs.

Muhammad Babandede, the Comptroller-General of Immigration,  who spoke with Punch Newspaper said lawmakers who refused to return the passport will not receive their severance package.

According to the law, holders of such passports are required to return them to the Nigeria Immigration Service at the expiration of their tenure.

A diplomatic passport holder has free access to diplomatic lounges and consul licence number plate, among other privileges.

It was gathered that top federal civil service officials and council bosses were among those yet to surrender their diplomatic passports.

It was learnt that only former presidents, vice-presidents, and heads of states are qualified to hold on to their diplomatic passports for life.

Other political appointees or officials of government cease to hold the document as soon as they are out of office.

He said he had written to the National Assembly to tie payment of such ex-lawmakers’ terminal benefits to the return of the diplomatic passports issued to them.

Babandede added that the passports  would be seized at the airport from all ineligible persons.

He said, “For the incoming National Assembly members, we have written to the clerk (of the National Assembly) that they should tie their benefits to the return of their diplomatic passports.

“Any member of the Senate or House of Representatives leaving office must return their  diplomatic passport before getting  their  severance benefits. The clerk has accepted the condition.”

When asked about the level of compliance to the directive by ineligible holders of the diplomatic and official passports, spokesman for the NIS, Sunday James, said, “Our lawmakers and officials are responsible Nigerians and we believe that they will return the travel documents as soon as possible.”

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Politics Orji Kalu Was My University Roommate in 1980 –Senate President Lawan
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Politics Why I Chose To Be Called First Lady Of Nigeria – Aisha Buhari
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Politics 9 Terminologies New Lawmakers In The Ninth Assembly Should Know
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Travel 10 Air Crashes That Shook Nigeria
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Politics Apologize Publicly For Us To Reconcile: Ganduje Tells Sanusi
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
International How Diplomatic Blunders Marred June 12, Democracy Day
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics Orji Kalu Was My University Roommate in 1980 –Senate President Lawan
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Politics Why I Chose To Be Called First Lady Of Nigeria – Aisha Buhari
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Boko Haram Boko Haram Attacks Borno, Kills Commanding Officer, Other Soldiers On June 12
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
CRIME $8m Fraud: Ajudua Swore On Son’s Life Not To Defraud Me –Bamaiyi
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Tradition Request For Yoruba Oba Of France Is Ridiculous, Anti-Yoruba Culture -Alaafin Of Oyo
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
CRIME I Raped My Mother Because I Couldn't Resist Urge For Sex -45-year-old Man
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Elections Buhari vs Atiku: Tribunal Reserves Ruling As INEC Denies Having A Server
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Politics 9 Terminologies New Lawmakers In The Ninth Assembly Should Know
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Travel 10 Air Crashes That Shook Nigeria
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Politics Apologize Publicly For Us To Reconcile: Ganduje Tells Sanusi
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Celebrity BREAKING: Naira Marley Released 14 Days After He Was Granted Bail
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Sports Lampard Favoured To Land Chelsea Coaching Job
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad