BREAKING: Jalingo Is On Fire, Herdsmen Shooting Everywhere, Residents Scream For Help

*We've heard their distress call, our men are heading there

by SaharaReporters, New York Jun 16, 2019

Many are feared killed in Jauro-Sabai, a suburb of Jalingo, the Taraba state capital, as rampaging herdsmen are reported to have invaded the area shooting.

Residents of Nukai, ATC, Kasuwan Bera, and Jauro-Sabai have reportedly fled the area, as rattling gunshots continue to rend the air.

Barnabas Francis, a resident of Kasuwan Bera, said to SaharaReporters on the telephone: "Jalingo is on fire. Fulani herdsmen are on the rampage firing gunshots randomly here. We're on the run.

"Some of our relations who escaped from Jauro-Sabai reported that many houses in the area have been razed, and from here we can see thick smoke billowing."

Ishaku Danzumi, who also spoke with SaharaReporters, said, "Fulani herdsmen in droves have invaded ATC and Jauro-Sabai. They are firing shots everywhere. Only God can save us tonight.

However, Police in Taraba could not categorically state the situation, as David Misal, Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), said the command has responded to a distress call from Yelwan-Tau, a community around ATC.

"I can't confirm anything to you now, what I know for now is that we got a distress call from Yelwan-Tau and our men have been dispatched to tackle whatever security challenge in the area.

"So as it is, I can't tell you anything about the impact or casualty issues, for now, please," Misal said.

