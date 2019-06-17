19-year-old Eniola Aluko Shot Dead In London, Police Make 5 Arrests

A post-mortem examination held on Saturday, 15 June, at Greenwich Mortuary gave the cause of death as a gunshot wound to the neck and chest.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jun 17, 2019

Detectives investigating a fatal shooting in Plumstead have made a fifth arrest.

The 18-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder on Saturday, 15 June. He remains in custody at an east London police station.

Police were called to a car park on Hartville Road, SE18 at 16:54hrs on Friday, 14 June. 

Armed officers, local officers, the London Ambulance Service, and London’s Air Ambulance attended. 

A 19-year-old man was found with critical injuries and died at the scene a short time later.

His next of kin have been informed and formal identification has now taken place. According to the Metropolitan Police, the victim was Eniola Aluko from Thamesmead. 

An incident room has opened under the Homicide and Major Crime Command.

Four other people - three males [A -17yrs; B – 16yrs; C – 16yrs] and a 17-year-old girl [D] - who were arrested on suspicion of murder on Friday, 14 June have been bailed until early July pending further inquiries.

Detective Inspector John Marriott, said: “I am continuing to appeal for anyone who was in the area at the time, who saw or heard anything suspicious to contact police.

“The shooting took place not far from Plumstead Railway Station and I would urge anyone who was commuting to or from this station to come forward. It was also sunny at the time and a number of people would have been enjoying the weather in the area of Plumstead Gardens; I need you to come forward.

“Although we have now made five arrests I am continuing to ask for your help to progress this investigation.”

