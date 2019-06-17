BREAKING: Boko Haram Suicide Bombers Attack Viewing Centre In Borno, Kill 20, Injure 30

Another bomber (female) whose IED failed to detonate was apprehended and handed over to the Nigerian Army.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jun 17, 2019

At least 20 people have died with about 30 more critically injured after Boko Haram suicide detonated at a viewing centre in Konduga, Borno state. 

A military source who spoke to SaharaReporters said the suicide bombers, a male and female, detonated their Improvised Explosive Device (IED) at the viewing center/joint opposite a clinic in Mandarari ward, Konduga local government area at about 9:15 pm.

Another bomber (female) whose IED failed to detonate was apprehended and handed over to the Nigerian Army.

Due to the severity of the incident, the casualty figure is expected to rise on Monday.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Insurgency We Would Have Struck And Put An End To Herdsmen In South-West But Yoruba Leaders Stopped Us -Oodua Peoples' Congress
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Insurgency Zamfara Attacks: President Buhari Streamlines Security In North West
0 Comments
34 Minutes Ago
CRIME Murder, Kidnapping: Army Court-martials 14 Officers, Soldiers
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Agriculture Herdsmen From Burkina Faso, Mali, Other Nations Taking Over Nigeria's Forest Reserves -Nigerians In Oyo, Ogun Cry Out
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Jalingo Is On Fire, Herdsmen Shooting Everywhere, Residents Scream For Help
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
CRIME UPDATED: Gunmen Kill Ambulance Driver, Injure Police Escort Conveying Lassa Fever Relief Materials
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics 2023 Nigeria Presidency: Buhari, APC Should Give South-west Presidential Ticket, Lawan Says
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Corruption Corruption: Sara Netanyahu, Wife Of Israel Prime Minister, Convicted
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Politics It's True Tinubu Begged Abacha To Be Commissioner In Lagos -Bode George
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Sports Super Eagles Midfielder Ndidi To Join Manchester United
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
CRIME Nigeria Police Arrest 26-year-old Fake Drugs Manufacturer
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Business Nigerian Government Doesn't Understand Continental Free Trade Area (CFTA) Agreement -AfDB
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Politics Why We Must Not Give Up On Nigeria -Sowore
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Christianity Rev. Solomon-Ahima, Incumbent Ayokunle Battle To Lead Christian Association Of Nigeria
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Human Rights Biafrans Need Justice That Eluded Them Before, During And After The War, Says Sowore
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Environment Apapa Gridlock: Container Falls On Two Vehicles
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Politics Names Of Ministers: Buhari To Submit List To Senate Before July 2
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Travel Banditry: Motorists Shun Ife-Ibadan Highway
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad