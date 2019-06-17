BREAKING: Boko Haram Suicide Bombers Attack Viewing Centre In Borno, Kill 20, Injure 30

At least 20 people have died with about 30 more critically injured after Boko Haram suicide detonated at a viewing centre in Konduga, Borno state.

A military source who spoke to SaharaReporters said the suicide bombers, a male and female, detonated their Improvised Explosive Device (IED) at the viewing center/joint opposite a clinic in Mandarari ward, Konduga local government area at about 9:15 pm.

Another bomber (female) whose IED failed to detonate was apprehended and handed over to the Nigerian Army.

Due to the severity of the incident, the casualty figure is expected to rise on Monday.