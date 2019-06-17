JUST IN: Protest In Ondo As Angry Youths Shut Down Akeredolu's Office

Youths from Ilaje Local Government Area of Ondo State have shut down the government office in Akure as they protested an alleged diversion of funds meant for the development of the coastal area by the Governor Rotimi Akeredolu administration.

The youths also blocked the access road to Alagbaka governor's office to prevents workers from gaining access into the building.

A SaharaReporters correspondent at the venue of the protest reported that some anti-riot policemen had arrived to dispatch the protesters.

However, the youths chanting heavy solidarity songs were insisting they would not leave the road leading to the governor's office until they were addressed by Mr. Akeredolu.

The youths, under the aegis of Ilaje Youths Congress (IYC), were also demanding the total autonomy of the Ondo State Oil Producing Area Development Commission (OSOPADEC)



More details later...