Sanwo-Olu Moves To Tackle Cultists, Kidnappers In Lagos

by SaharaReporters, New York Jun 17, 2019

Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Lagos State Governor, has frowned upon the presence of cultists in the state while saying his government would move to stop the criminals in the state.

Sanwo-Olu made this known when he was speaking at the interdenominational thanksgiving organized by the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) in Gbagada, Lagos on Sunday.

Speaking at the thanksgiving, Sanwo-Olu also said security agencies would not condone kidnapping as a new strategy is being put in place to stop kidnapping and tackle other security challenges in the state.

The governor stated that he would meet with security operatives in the state and would issue a red card to everyone threatening security in the state.

He said, “This is because there are so many issues around security within Lagos and across the country. We will not sit back and fold our arms.

“We will work with the security operatives so that in the next couple of days, we will make a very definitive pronouncement on security.

“The pronouncement will include what we need to do and how we will achieve a better-secured state.

“This will help to ensure that issues around cultism, kidnapping, among others would be addressed. Lagos is home to all because it is the home for the rich and the poor."

Sanwo-Olu said he wanted to ensure that Lagos becomes the best place anyone can think on in terms of security while adding that he would strive to make use of every available resource in the state to achieve that.

SaharaReporters, New York

