UPDATE: Death Toll Rises To 30 As Government Confirms Multiple Suicide Bombings In Borno Viewing Centre

The bomber, a male and female, went into a viewing center detonating their Improvised Explosive Device (IED) at Mandarari ward, Konduga local government area at about 9:15 pm on Sunday.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jun 17, 2019

The death toll in Sunday's Boko Haram suicide attack on a viewing centre has risen to 30 as emergency services battle to save more lives.

Giving casualty figures, Director Emergency Response State Emergency Management Agency, Borno state, Usman Kachalla, said 30 people have died so far with 42 critically injured.

SaharaReporters can confirm that the death toll rose from 20 to 30 due to poor facilities to treat the injured while many others died due to lack of blood for transfusions.

Kachalla said, “When my team arrived Konduga early this morning, the military prevented us from gaining access to the community to assist the victims.

“They told us they were given order from above not to open the road until 9 am," he lamented.

The bomber, a male and female, went into a viewing center detonating their Improvised Explosive Device (IED) at Mandarari ward, Konduga local government area at about 9:15 pm on Sunday.

Another bomber (female) whose IED failed to detonate has been handed over to the Nigerian Army.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Insurgency Zamfara Attacks: President Buhari Streamlines Security In North West
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Elections Why We Got Into Trouble In 2019 Elections – Army
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Insurgency Zamfara Banditry: Governor Matawalle Ignores Nigerian Security Agencies, Flies To Dubai To Seek Solutions
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Boko Haram Suicide Bombers Attack Viewing Centre In Borno, Kill 20, Injure 30
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Agriculture Herdsmen From Burkina Faso, Mali, Other Nations Taking Over Nigeria's Forest Reserves -Nigerians In Oyo, Ogun Cry Out
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Insurgency We Would Have Struck And Put An End To Herdsmen In South-West But Yoruba Leaders Stopped Us -Oodua Peoples' Congress
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics 2023 Nigeria Presidency: Buhari, APC Should Give South-west Presidential Ticket, Lawan Says
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Corruption Corruption: Sara Netanyahu, Wife Of Israel Prime Minister, Convicted
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Sports Super Eagles Midfielder Ndidi To Join Manchester United
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Politics Kingibe: National Interest Supercedes MKO Abiola's Mandate, That's Why I Joined Abacha Government
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Insurgency Zamfara Attacks: President Buhari Streamlines Security In North West
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
International Bashir Interrogated For Corruption, Illegal Possession Of Foreign Currency
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Elections Why We Got Into Trouble In 2019 Elections – Army
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Insurgency Zamfara Banditry: Governor Matawalle Ignores Nigerian Security Agencies, Flies To Dubai To Seek Solutions
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Breaking News JUST IN: Protest In Ondo As Angry Youth Shut Down Akeredolu's Office
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Politics It's True Tinubu Begged Abacha To Be Commissioner In Lagos -Bode George
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
International Boeing 737 Plane Crashes: CEO Admits Company Installed Faulty Cockpit
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Politics Emulate India, South Africa Presidents By Forming Your Cabinet Now, Obi Tells Buhari
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad