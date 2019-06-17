UPDATE: Death Toll Rises To 30 As Government Confirms Multiple Suicide Bombings In Borno Viewing Centre

The death toll in Sunday's Boko Haram suicide attack on a viewing centre has risen to 30 as emergency services battle to save more lives.

Giving casualty figures, Director Emergency Response State Emergency Management Agency, Borno state, Usman Kachalla, said 30 people have died so far with 42 critically injured.

SaharaReporters can confirm that the death toll rose from 20 to 30 due to poor facilities to treat the injured while many others died due to lack of blood for transfusions.

Kachalla said, “When my team arrived Konduga early this morning, the military prevented us from gaining access to the community to assist the victims.

“They told us they were given order from above not to open the road until 9 am," he lamented.

The bomber, a male and female, went into a viewing center detonating their Improvised Explosive Device (IED) at Mandarari ward, Konduga local government area at about 9:15 pm on Sunday.

Another bomber (female) whose IED failed to detonate has been handed over to the Nigerian Army.