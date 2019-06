After kicking out three of his commissioners, the Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, has immediately nominated five persons to be part of his cabinet.

Their names had been forwarded to the state's House of Assembly for confirmation.

The nominees are Yetunde Adeyanju, Titilayo Adeyemi, Temitayo Oluwatuyi, Fatai Olotu, and Akindotun Olubunmi Owanikin.