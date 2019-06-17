Zamfara Banditry: Governor Matawalle Ignores Nigerian Security Agencies, Flies To Dubai To Seek Solutions

The Zamfara State Governor, Bello Matawalle, says he is flying to Dubai in the United Arab Emirates to discuss the worrying insecurity in his state with security experts with a view to proffering solutions to the incessant bandits' attacks Zamfara is experiencing.

In a statement by Alhaji Yusuf Idris, the Director-General of Press Affairs, the governor, who travelled on Sunday to perform the lesser Hajj in Saudi Arabia, would stop over in Dubai to meet with security experts to seek their opinions on the best way to deal with the attacks and killings in the state.

The statement said: “The governor will meet with security experts in Dubai and share ideas on the best way to end the menace of armed banditry in the state.

“He is also expected to meet with the officials of Saudi Arabian government to discuss ways towards the release of the Zamfara-born Alaramma Ibrahim, who has been in detention for almost two years, over alleged drugs trafficking.

“From our findings, his arrest followed a frame-up initiated from the Malam Aminu Kano International Airport, Kano.

“While in Dubai, the governor will also meet with officials of the African Development Bank (AfDB), and some investors interested in investing in the Zamfara economy.”