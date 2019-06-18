2019 Presidential Election: EU Observers' Final Report Reflects Nigerians' Concerns, Says Peter Obi

by SaharaReporters, New York Jun 18, 2019

Peter Obi, former governor of Anambra state, has commended the European Union Election Observer Mission over its report, saying that it captured the concerns of some Nigerians on the 2019 general elections.

Obi, in a statement issued by his Media Office on Monday in Abuja, described the report as a `vindication of a section of Nigerians’, who had raised issues on the outcome of the elections.

The vice-presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the February 23 presidential election said the EU report merely captured what some Nigerians knew and had been highlighting over the years.

He said that Nigerians should learn some lessons from the report and ensured that future elections were conducted in the standard and international best practices.

According to him, the EU report clearly showed that the 2019 election was a clear setback, especially from the 2015 general election, which enhanced Nigeria’s democratic credentials at the global stage.

“I have always maintained that the process through which a person gets into an office is far more fundamental than what the person does thereafter in that office, because of the integrity of the office being occupied.

The governor had stated that the key seven-point recommendations contained in the EU report should be taken very seriously by Nigerians and ensured that necessary steps were taken for the implementations.

He drew the attention of the security agencies to concern in the report and charged them to ensure that it guided its professionalism jealously and also urged security agencies to prevent denting their image before the global community where they had always been outstanding at peacekeeping operations.

