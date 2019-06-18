Banditry/Insurgency: Nigeria Immigration Service To Issue Residence Permits To Foreigners

“In the face of global reality coupled with the insurgency and other serious security threats, Nigeria must take all necessary steps in protecting its sovereignty for the citizens to go about their lawful businesses in peace.”

by SaharaReporters, New York Jun 18, 2019

The Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) will in the next three months commence the issuance of residence permits to foreign nationals in the country.

The Comptroller-General of Immigration, Muhammad Babbandede during the passing out ceremony of the 44th Superintendent Basic Course for 396 trained officers at the Immigration Training School, Kano said any foreigner who fails to secure his or her permit by the end of the exercise risks deportation.

“The Service has taken serious steps in ensuring that, “our borders are protected and Nigeria becomes safer for business and encourage the inflow of foreign direct investments without undermining national security,” Voice of Nigeriaquoted the immigration boss as saying.

He said they have so far trained 611 officers in Modern Border Management in Kano alone, adding that the Service is currently training another batch of 1000 officers.

The Immigration boss also stated that the federal government had approved the establishment of e-border with the upgrade of passenger clearance system, installation of MIDAS, the establishment of the border patrol to FOB and the ongoing Technology Building”.

SaharaReporters, New York

