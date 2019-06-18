Corruption: We're Interested In The Moral Path, Says Kano Anti-graft Commission

The commission stated that the only court order it got was to put a restraint on executing a warrant of arrest on three emirate council's staff in order to maintain the status quo.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jun 18, 2019

The Kano State Complaints and Anti-Corruption Commission on Monday said it was interested in the moral path and will carry out its mandate without fear or favour.

It also stated that there was no court order, halting its investigation into the case of alleged mismanagement of the Kano Emirate Fund.

In a statement by Muhuyi Magaji Rimi Gado, the commission’s chairman on Monday, the anti-graft agency said as a law-abiding organization, it would always operate within the ambit of the law and respect court orders.

Gado noted that no court of law is empowered to stop a statutory agency from performing its statutory responsibility.

He said: "The commission is a law-abiding institution, very interested in the moral path, doing the right thing and has never consciously broken any law. Hence, the commission will continue to obey the law as always.”

SaharaReporters, New York

