Mace-snatching Omo-Agege, Deputy Senate President To Nigerians: Let Bygones Be Bygones

The Senate Deputy President, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, urges Nigerians to let bygones be bygones by not focusing on what happened in the 8th Senate.

Omo-Agege promised that things will be better handled in the 9th Senate.

The senator became infamous for snatching away the mace from the Senate in 2018. But he said that was in the past. See Also Scandal Sen. Omo-Agege 'Thugs' Invade Senate, Steal Mace

Senator Omo-Agege made this known on Monday while receiving members of the Senate press corps who were on a courtesy visit at his residence in Abuja.

He told them: “Events of the 8th Senate are now in the past, and we should let them remain so. You are all aware of the events that happened in the run-up to the election of the principal officers of the Senate but I can assure you that those things will not affect the way things will be done this time around, he stressed.”

“We are 109 senators, with 107 participating in that election and out of that number, I had 68 votes, which means that 67 of my colleagues voted for me and my own vote made it 68. And it’s obvious that 62 votes came from my fellow party members in the APC while the other votes that made up the figure, came from our colleagues in the other parties. And we cannot take their support for granted, we must work as one Senate irrespective of political divide or our beliefs.”

The 9th National Assembly is on two weeks recess following last week’s inauguration and the election of principal officers.

The Lawmakers are expected to reconvene in plenary on July 2, 2019.