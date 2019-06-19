BREAKING: Former Health Minister Isaac Adewole's Son Regains Freedom Barely 24 Hours After Kidnap

Dayo Adewole

Dayo Adewole, son of former Minister of Health, Isaac Adewole, has been released after he was kidnapped.

Adewole was kidnapped on Tuesday at his farm located at Iroko near Fiditi in Afijio Local Government Area of Oyo State on Tuesday.

An aide to the minister told The Punch, “The minister’s son regained freedom just this evening and he is with his family in Ibadan. Details are still sketchy but we will issue a press release soon.”

Sources said a huge ransom was paid to secure his release.

EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Dayo Adewole son of Minister of Health, Prof. Isaac Adewole has regained freedom this evening from his kidnappers. He thanks #Nigerians for their prayers pic.twitter.com/u9D4naN3OB — Sahara Reporters (@SaharaReporters) June 19, 2019