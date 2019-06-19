BREAKING: Former Health Minister Isaac Adewole's Son Regains Freedom Barely 24 Hours After Kidnap

Sources said a huge ransom was paid to secure his release.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jun 19, 2019

Dayo Adewole
SaharaReporters

Dayo Adewole, son of former Minister of Health, Isaac Adewole, has been released after he was kidnapped. 

Adewole was kidnapped on Tuesday at his farm located at Iroko near Fiditi in Afijio Local Government Area of Oyo State on Tuesday.

An aide to the minister told The Punch, “The minister’s son regained freedom just this evening and he is with his family in Ibadan. Details are still sketchy but we will issue a press release soon.”

Three suspects including Dayo's domestic staff has, however, been arrested in connection to the crime.
 

SaharaReporters, New York

