Group C: AFCON 2019 Group Preview

The 32nd edition of the Total African Cup of Nations, which will kick-off on the 21st of June has a total of six groups; A, B, C, D, E, and F. The SaharaReporters Sport team brings you group review and what to expect from each team.

The third group in the tournament for the 32nd edition of the Total African Cup of Nations, Group C, have Algeria, Kenya, Senegal, and Tanzania.

Algeria

The Algerian team only won the AFCON once against Nigeria in 1990 where they were the host country, and have only reached the finals twice.

Currently ranked 68 in FIFA World ranking, The Greens were knocked out of the AFON 2017 at the group stage.

Fortified with star players like Riyad Mahrez, Islam Slimani, Algeria is currently on a fine run of play with six matches unbeaten streak.

The players would hope to continue their fine run when they meet Kenya on the 23rd of June 2019 as they begin their campaign at the AFCON 2019.

Coach Djamel Belmadi will be hoping to manage the Algerian players to replicate the victory of 1990 Nations Cup when Algeria last lifted the tournament.

Full Squad

Goalkeepers: Alexandre Oukidja(Metz), Azzedine Doukha(Al-Raed), Raïs M'Bolhi (Al-Ettifaq)

Defenders: Aïssa Mandi (Real Betis), Djamel Benlamri (Al-Shabab), Rafik Halliche (Moreirense), Ramy Bensebaini (Stade Rennais), Mehdi Zeffane(Stade Rennais), Mehdi Tahrat (RC Lens)

Midfielders: Youcef Atal (Esperance Tunis), Ismaël Bennacer (Empoli), Mehdi Abeid (Dijon), Mohamed Fares (Spal), Adam Ounas (Napoli), Sofiane Feghouli (Galatasaray), Adlène Guédioura (Nottingham Forest), Hicham Boudaoui (Paradou AC), Yacine Brahimi (Yacine Brahimi), Youcef Belaïli (Esperance Tunis).

Forwards: Baghdad Bounedjah (Al-Sadd), Riyad Mahrez (Manchester City), Islam Slimani (Fenerbahce), Andy Delort (Montpellier)

Kenya

The Harambee Star of Kenya, as they are popularly called, is placed 105 in the FIFA world ranking.

Kenya last appeared at the AFCON finals in 1992 and has never progressed beyond the first round of the competition in their last five appearances, 1972, 1988, 1990, 1992 and 2004.

Coach Sebastien Migne has managed to team to a fine outing losing just twice in eleven matches.

Mostly known for being marathon winners, Kenyans would be looking to break the jinx as they lock horns with Algeria, Senegal and Tanzania.

Full Squad

Goalkeepers: Patrick Matasi (Saint George), Faruk Shikalo (Bandari FC), Brian Bwire (Kariobangi Sharks), John Oyemba (Kariobangi Sharks)

Defenders: Eric Ouma (Vasalunds IF), Joash Onyango (Gor Mahia), Ismael Athuman (Las Palmas Atletico), Musa Mohammed (No team), David Owino (Zesco United), Aboud Omar (Sepsi OSK), Bernard Ochieng (Vihiga United), Dennis Odhiambo (Sofapaka), Brian Mandela (Maritzburg United), Joseph Okumu (Real Monarchs SLC)

Midfielders: Philemon Otieno(Gor Mahia), Victor Wanyama (Tottenham), Johanna Ochieng Omolo (Cercle Brugge), Christoffer Mbamba (IK Oddevold), Ayub Timbe Masika (Beijing Renhe), Whyvonne Isuza ( AFC Leopards SC), Anthony Akumu (Zesco United)

Forwards: Eric Johana Omondi (IF Brommapojkarna), Francis Kahata(Gor Mahia), Michael Olunga(Kashiwa Reysol), Paul Were (Trikala 1963) , Allan Wanga (Kakamega Homeboyz), Clifton Miheso (CO Montijo), Ovella Ochieng (Vasalunds IF), Masoud Juma Choka (Dibba Al-Fujairah), John Avire (Sofapaka).

Senegal

The Lions of Teranga, lost to Cameroon on penalties at the AFCON 2002, the match that happens to be their best outing at any AFCON tournament. The 2002 Senegal golden generation, which also reached the Quarter Final of the 2002 World Cup, was blessed with players like Aliou Cissé, Malick Diop, Papa Bouba Diop, El-Hadji Diouf, Amara Traoré, Henri Camara and Souleymane Camara.

Currently ranked 1st in Africa and 22 in the world, Senegal is yet to taste defeat in the seven matches they have played in 2019.

Senegal, tipped to finish as top of the group, would be looking to go all the way and lift the trophy.

Full Squad

Goalkeepers: Alfred Gomis (SPAL), Edouard Mendy (Stade de Reims), Dialy Kobaly N'Diaye (Cayor Foot)

Defenders: Youssouf Sabaly (Bordeaux), Kalidou Koulibaly(Napoli), Salif Sané (FC Schalke 04), Pape Abou Cissé(Olympiacos), Lamine Gassama (Goztepe SK), Moussa Wagué (Barcelona B), Pape Djibril Diaw (Angers)

Midfielders: Cheikhou Kouyaté (Crystal Palace), Idrissa Gueye(Everton), Sada Thioub(Nimes Olympique), Alfred N'Diaye(Malaga), Badou Ndiaye (Galatasaray), Ismaila Sarr(Stade Rennais), Mamadou Loum(FC Porto)

Forwards: Sadio Mané (Liverpool), M'Baye Niang (Stade Rennais), Mbaye Diagne(Galatasaray), Keita Baldé(Inter), Krépin Diatta(Club Brugge), Moussa Konaté (Amiens) Sadio Mané of Liverpool, Mbaye Diagne, Keita Balde are hoped to save the Senegalese on the Pharaoh’s soil.

Tanzania

Located in East Africa, Tanzania is currently ranked 131 according to the FIFA world ranking.

Emmanuel Amunike, a Nigerian ex-player took over the managing of the team and qualified it for the first ever Nations Cup.

On its way to AFCON, Tanzania won two, lost two and drew two of its qualifier matches.

Tanzania will be playing tough matches in the group stage and would be hoping on good luck and magic to scale through the group stage.

Full Squad

Goalkeepers: Aron Kalambo(Tanzania Prisons), Metacha Mnata (Tanzania Prison), Aishi Manula(Simba SC), Erasto Nyoni ( Simba SC)

Defenders: Kelvin Yondani(Young Africans), Gadiel Michael Kamagi(Young Africans), Ally Mtoni(Lipuli FC), Abdi Banda(Baroka), Aggrey Morris(Azam FC), Mohamed Husseini(Simba SC), Hassan Kessy(Nkana FC)

Midfilders: Himid Mao Mkami(Petrojet), Frank Domayo(Azam FC), Mudathir Yahya(Azam FC), Feisal Salum(Young Africans)

Forwards: Simon Msuva(Difaa Hassani El-Jadidi), Thomas Ulimwengu(JS Saura), John Bocco(Simba SC), Yahya Zayd(Ismaily), Mbwana Samatta(KRC Genk), Ibrahim Migomba(Young Africans), Adi Yussuf(Solihull Moors), Farid Mussa(Tenerife B), Rashid Mandawa(BDF XI)