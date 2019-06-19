Person Who Needs My Breast Isn't Complaining, Tiwa Savage Slams Body Shamer

*Tells troll to wire dollars so she could do a boob job

by SaharaReporters, New York Jun 19, 2019

Nigerian singer, Tiwa Savage has given a savage response to an Instagram user who made a comment about her body on the Social media platform. 

A few minutes ago, the singer who recently got signed an exclusive global recording agreement with Universal Music Group, an international record label had taken to her official Instagram handle to post a picture of herself.

The picture which she captioned: “Growing up didn’t see many chocolate superstars to look up to ... we changing that narrative now” saw her fans taking to the comment section to express their love for the picture.

However, the comment of an Instagram user with the name, Mr. Ibraa, caught the attention of Tiwa Savage. 

Mr Ibraa had said: “Haa…Dis one don flat ooo…” under the picture.

Tiwa Savage wasted no time replying him saying: “Sorry boo, had to breastfeed my beautiful son but if you wire me small dollars I fit go doctor add implants o  until then the person sucking it ain’t complaining.”

Tiwa Savage had a great run in 2018 as she made history as the first female to win the Best African Act at the MTV European Music Awards and also became the first African female to sell out at London’s Indigo. 

Although 2019 has been a silent year for her as she has yet to release an official single.

SaharaReporters, New York

