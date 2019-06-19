Three Russians, One Ukrainian to Face Trial For Bringing Down Flight Mh17

Being a permanent member of the United Nations Security Council, Russia might protect the accused persons. The country’s laws do not permit extraditing persons who are in service.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jun 19, 2019

Malaysian Airlines MH17 Crash site Time Magazine

March 9, 2020, has been fixed as the day three Russians and one Ukrainian are to face trial over the downing of Malaysian airline flight Mh17 in 2014. 

The Russians are Igor Girkin, Sergey Dubinskiy and Oleg Pulatov, while the man from the Ukrainian is Leonid Kharchenko. 

The Joint Investigation Team (JIT), however, said it had a long list of persons who were involved in the plot. 

The four mentioned though, were said to have transported the missile used to take down the aircraft.

The Dutch-led JIT said international arrest warrants had been sent out for the four men. 

Being a permanent member of the United Nations Security Council, Russia might protect the accused persons. The country’s laws do not permit extraditing persons who are in service. 

The investigators, however, said they had a long list of actors in the incident, as they asked for more witnesses to come forward.

A total of 298 persons perished when the aircraft was shot down. 

The passenger jet was considered a collateral accident of international consequence in a civil war between Ukraine and Russian-backed separatists in the east of Ukraine which has so far killed over 13,000 people. 

Many in that region of the country have been forced to find a new home elsewhere. 

Some have chosen to restart their lives near the exclusion zone created after the Chernobyl nuclear disaster of 1986.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

CRIME Five Nigerians Arrested For Robbery, Rape Of Woman In Husband’s Presence –Ghana Police
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
CRIME Police Investigate Nigerian Professor, Caution Him For Breach Of Peace In Ghana
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
CRIME 67-year-old Nigerian Woman Hacks First Bank Account, Steals N16.2 Million
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
International UPDATE: Nigerian Man Who Destroyed Five Nigerian Embassy Cars In London Identified, Arrested
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME 19-year-old Eniola Aluko Shot Dead In London, Police Make 5 Arrests
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Legal Drama In Court As Wife of Slain Civil Defence Officer Rains Curses On Suspected Killers
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

CRIME Five Nigerians Arrested For Robbery, Rape Of Woman In Husband’s Presence –Ghana Police
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Ghana UPDATE: We Supply Ghana Manpower, We Get Insults Back –Nigerian Professor Arrested By Ghanaian Police
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Celebrity Person Who Needs My Breast Isn't Complaining, Tiwa Savage Slams Body Shamer
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Travel US Data Reveal Visa Denials For Nigerians Increased In 2018​
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
CRIME Police Investigate Nigerian Professor, Caution Him For Breach Of Peace In Ghana
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
CRIME 67-year-old Nigerian Woman Hacks First Bank Account, Steals N16.2 Million
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Ghana Mystery Group Locks Nigerian Shops In Ghana With Padlocks
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Kenya US To Ban Corrupt Kenyans From Entering Country
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Egypt Mohammed Morsi: UN Calls For Probe Of Ex-Egyptian President’s Death
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Sports Women’s World Cup: If I Told You How I Felt, FIFA Would Send Me Packing, Says Nigerian Coach
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
International UPDATE: Nigerian Man Who Destroyed Five Nigerian Embassy Cars In London Identified, Arrested
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME 19-year-old Eniola Aluko Shot Dead In London, Police Make 5 Arrests
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad