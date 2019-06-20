EFCC Arrests 27 'Yahoo Boys' In Abeokuta

The suspects were arrested on Thursday, June 13 and Friday, June 14, 2019, in Abeokuta, Ogun state following the series of intelligence gathered on the activities of suspected ‘Yahoo Boys’ in their hide-out.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jun 20, 2019

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arrested 27 suspected fraudsters for alleged involvement in internet crime.

The suspects are Shotayo Ahmed, Ogunlami Adetokunbo, Joshua Awoyemi, Sadiq Adeola, Olusoga Sadiq, Olalekan Savage, Arinze Princewill, Ojelabi Adewale, Ibrahim Habib, Kadejo Sola, Osho Omotolani, Adeosun Adeyemi, Sobiye Oluwafemi and Temitope Opaogun.

Others are Ademuyiwa Korede,, Azeez Sodiq, Iyedudu Benjamin, Ayeleso Joseph, Akintayo Toluwalope, Ale Olugbenga Abraham, Adebanjo Ayodeji, Ayodeji Yemi, Idris Ayandiran, Shittu Sadiq, Alayo Odunayo and Ayinde Olawale, Wusu Damilare.

Items recovered from the suspects include seven cars, 25 phones, and 10 laptops.

The suspects will soon be charged to court as soon as investigations are completed, according to the EFCC. 

SaharaReporters, New York

