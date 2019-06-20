EFCC Re-arraigns American For Defrauding Nigerians Of $1.2 Million

The American and his companies were previously arraigned on June 22, 2017, before Justice Josephine Oyefeso, on a 16-count charge of conspiracy and obtaining under false pretence, the News Agency of Nigeria.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jun 20, 2019

 

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission on Thursday re-arraigned an American, Marco Ramirez, at an Ikeja Special Offences Court for allegedly defrauding three Nigerians of $1.2 million under the pretext of securing green cards for them.

Ramirez was re-arraigned before Justice Mojisola Dada on an amended 12-count charge of conspiracy and obtaining under false pretence.

Ramirez was arraigned alongside his companies – USA Now LLC; Eagle Ford Instalodge Group LP and USA Now Capital Group.

The EFCC said that Ramirez committed the offences between February 2013 and August 2013 in Lagos.

Ramirez is alleged to have defrauded Ambassador Godson Echejue, Mr. Abubakar Umar and Mr. Olukayode Sodimu of the money.

The offences contravene Section 1 (3) of the Advance Fee Fraud and Other Fraud Related Offences Act, No. 14 of 2006.

The American and his companies were previously arraigned on June 22, 2017, before Justice Josephine Oyefeso, on a 16-count charge of conspiracy and obtaining under false pretence, the News Agency of Nigeria.

He had pleaded not guilty to the offences and was admitted to bail in the sum of $25,000.

However, midway to the trial, the case file was transferred to the Special Offences Court for a speedy conclusion of the matter

Following his re-arraignment before Justice Dada, Mr. N. S. Oweize, the EFCC prosecuting counsel requested for a trial date.

The defence counsel, Mr. Ademola Adefolaju, did not oppose the prosecutor’s request for a trial date but pleaded with court, for Ramirez to continue to enjoy the bail conditions earlier granted to him by Justice Oyefeso.

Dada enquired whether the defendant had fully complied with his previous bail conditions, Adefolaju answered in the affirmative, noting that Ramirez had been visiting EFCC office as directed by the court.

Following Adefolaju’s submission, Dada said, “Having not shown any breach of the bail terms granted by my brother judge, the defendant is hereby allowed to continue with the previous terms.”

The judge adjourned the case until October 7, 8, 9 and 10 for trial.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Corruption Why We Can’t Investigate Ganduje’s Dollar-stuffing Bribery Videos — Kano Anti-corruption Commission
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Corruption NYSC Speaks On Kemi Adeosun’s Certificate Scandal
0 Comments
11 Months Ago
Corruption 'N7.1bn Fraud': Court Picks Date To Rule On Orji Kalu’s Claim He Has No Case To Answer
0 Comments
11 Months Ago
Corruption EFCC Traces Akwa Ibom’s N1.4b to 11 Accounts
0 Comments
10 Months Ago
Corruption N50bn 'Disappeared', N4trn Unremitted By NNPC... Inside The Damning 2016 Audit Of FG's Books
0 Comments
9 Months Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Tinubu’s Alpha Beta Accused of N100bn ‘Money Laundering, Tax Evasion, Fraud’
0 Comments
9 Months Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

CRIME Five Nigerians Arrested For Robbery, Rape Of Woman In Husband’s Presence –Ghana Police
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Shehu Sani Mocks VP Osinbajo Over Sleepless Night Due To Nigerians' Poverty
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Celebrity Person Who Needs My Breast Isn't Complaining, Tiwa Savage Slams Body Shamer
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Ghana UPDATE: We Supply Ghana Manpower, We Get Insults Back –Nigerian Professor Arrested By Ghanaian Police
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Travel US Data Reveal Visa Denials For Nigerians Increased In 2018​
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Buhari Appoints Kyari As New Group Managing Director For NNPC, Replaces Maikanti Baru
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
CRIME Police Investigate Nigerian Professor, Caution Him For Breach Of Peace In Ghana
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME Three Russians, One Ukrainian to Face Trial For Bringing Down Flight Mh17
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Sports Group C: AFCON 2019 Group Preview
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Eleven Out Of 31 Bauchi Lawmakers ‘Elect’ New Speaker
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Insurgency Banditry: Police Reveal How Herdsmen Use Cattle To Move Firearms
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Petitions Perversion Of Justice: State C.I.D Panti And The Missing Case File By Onome Amawhe
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad