Masterminds Of Attacks On Nigerians, Looting Of Their Shops In Ghana Will Be Arrested – Police

Police in Kumasi have given assurance that masterminds of the looting of some Nigerian shops in Suame Magazine in Kumasi will be arrested.

The Police said a search party was currently working to arrest two persons mentioned in connection with the crime, Ghana radio station, Star FM, reports.

Some Nigerian shops were attacked following a spillover of trade tensions between the locals and the foreigners in the Suame spare parts business centre.

“So far, two names have been mentioned to the Police as the mastermind of the attacks and efforts are underway to get them arrested. Other persons who have also been captured on video destroying properties belonging to Nigerian Traders and burning car tyres will duly be identified and arrested,” the statement said.

Government has condemned the attacks and warned offenders will be punished.

Below is a statement by the Ghanaian police:

UPDATE ON RECENT IMPASSE BETWEEN GUTA AND NUTAG SUAME MAGAZINE-BRANCH