Masterminds Of Attacks On Nigerians, Looting Of Their Shops In Ghana Will Be Arrested – Police

Police in Kumasi have given assurance that masterminds of the looting of some Nigerian shops in Suame Magazine in Kumasi will be arrested.
The Police said a search party was currently working to arrest two persons mentioned in connection with the crime, Ghana radio station, Star FM, reports.
Some Nigerian shops were attacked following a spillover of trade tensions between the locals and the foreigners in the Suame spare parts business centre.
“So far, two names have been mentioned to the Police as the mastermind of the attacks and efforts are underway to get them arrested. Other persons who have also been captured on video destroying properties belonging to Nigerian Traders and burning car tyres will duly be identified and arrested,” the statement said.
Government has condemned the attacks and warned offenders will be punished.
Below is a statement by the Ghanaian police:
UPDATE ON RECENT IMPASSE BETWEEN GUTA AND NUTAG SUAME MAGAZINE-BRANCH
- In view of the recent impasse between the Ghana Union of Traders Association (GUTA) and the Nigerian Union of Traders Association Ghana (NUTAG) Suame Magazine branch in Kumasi, Ashanti Region.
- The Regional Police Command had meetings with the Executives of both GUTA and NUTAG on Monday 17th and Tuesday 18th June 2019 respectively, in order to find a lasting solution to the impasse. Both parties assured the Command of peaceful dialogue on the matter to ensure that peace and harmony prevail between their members.
- However, yesterday 19th June 2019 in the morning, a group of young men believed to be members of GUTA clad in red bands attacked a shop belonging to a Nigerian trader destroying items in the shop and burning car tyres amidst chanting of war songs as a way of protest.
- The Command has taken a serious view of the attacks and has since deployed Police officers with the assistance of the Military to the area to restore calm and ensure sanity.
- So far, two names have been mentioned to the Police as the mastermind of the attacks and efforts are underway to get them arrested. Other persons who have also been captured on video destroying properties belonging to Nigerian Traders and burning car tyres will duly be identified and arrested
- Officers who have been deployed to the area will continue to announce their presence until the situation is normalized.
- Meanwhile, a meeting convened by both executives yesterday 19th June 2019 have resolved that nobody should be prevented from doing his or her business, as such all shops will be opened for business today Thursday 20th June 2019.
- That, their members have spoken to their members, as such whoever does anything contrary should be arrested and prosecuted in order to serve as a deterrent to others.
- The Command is, therefore, assuring the Nigerian Traders to go back and open their shops and continue to do their business without any fear of attack. That the Police officers and the Military will be within Suame magazine and its surrounding areas to ensure that whoever does anything untoward is arrested and made to face the full rigours of the law without any fear or favor.
- The Media persons reporting on the issue are once again being urged to be circumspect in their reportage. As some of the reports do not reflect the facts on the ground.