N6 Billion Fraud: Abubakar Malami Asks Court To Adjourn Senator Goje's Trial

The Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF), Abubakar Malami, has asked a federal high court to adjourn the N6 billion money laundering trial against Danjuma Goje, serving Nigerian Senator, until July 4.

Pius Akutah, an Assistant Chief State Counsel, made the request on Friday when the case came up before Justice Babatunde Quadiri, at the Federal High Court in Jos.

He stated that the adjournment was needed for the attorney-general to study the case file.

“My Lord, l wish to confirm to this honourable court that the EFCC has formally forwarded the case file to us, having taken over the matter from them on June 7.

“We are aware that on that day, June 7, the case was adjourned for further hearing, but because we are still studying the case file to have a full grasp of the entire matter, we shall be asking for a short adjournment, “ Akutah pleaded.

SaharaReporters had exclusively reported the plan by the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration to withdraw the criminal case against the senator in compensation for stepping down his ambition to lead the 9th assembly as Senate President.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) after seen years of prosecuting the case of financial misappropriation preferred against the senator was compelled by the Presidency to hand over to the office of the AGF.

Aladele Oyelami, Goje's lawyer, did not object to the application for adjournment.

“My Lord, on our part we are not objecting to the application made the prosecution counsel,” Oyelami said.

Justice Quadiri adjourned the case until July 4 for further hearing.