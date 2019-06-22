Boko Haram: Multinational Force Kills 42 Terrorists, Suffers 13 Casualties

One Chadian soldier has been killed while 12 others were wounded in a "clearance operation" against Boko Haram terrorists, the Nigerian Army has said.

The men are troops of Sector 2 and 3 of the Multinational Joint Task Force comprising Nigerians and Chadians.

The troops in the clearance operations carried out coordinated air interdiction at Cross, Kauwa, Baga, and Doron naira villages on June 21, 2019.

The Nigerian Army in a statement on Saturday signed by Col. Sagir Musa, director army public relations, stated: "The operation was aimed at disrupting BHT supplies and line of communications."

During the operation, "42 Boko Haram Terrorists were neutralized while several others were wounded. Unfortunately, one Chadian soldier lost his life whilst 12 other soldiers were wounded in action."