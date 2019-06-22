Cop Brutalizes Man In Delta Over Traffic Obstruction

A man identified as Sagacious Louis has been attacked by an officer of the Nigerian Police Force for approaching a team of mobile policemen to inform them that they were obstructing traffic.



An eyewitness told SaharaReporters the attack by the mobile police personnel occurred at the popular Owhelogbo junction, Ozoro, headquarters of Isoko North council area of the state.



He said, "Sagacious would have been a dead man by now if not the intervention of God. At about 5 pm this evening, a team of the Nigeria police attached to the AGIP flow station in Isoko South local government area was causing serious gridlock at the Owhelogbo junction, Ozoro, and Sagacious who was around that area approached the team to give access to a vehicular movement that they were causing an obstruction and making vehicular movement difficult.



"Immediately, Sagacious was about leaving, one of the mobile police officers in the team identified as Nelson with force number 444916, brought out his gun used its butt to hit Sagacious on the head with a threat to kill him. Immediately, Sagacious fell and fainted with blood gushing out of his head.



"As this was going on, other members of the team came out and started manhandling Sagacious at this point some good Samaritans came to his rescue. Before he was rushed to the hospital, Sagacious fainted severally and was in a state of coma."



The Isoko National Youth Assembly (INYA) Worldwide condemned the incident calling it an unwarranted attack by the overzealous mobile policemen at Ozoro.



In a statement by its President, Umuakpo Ovie, the group said: "We hereby condemn in strong terms the unjustifiable attack on Sagacious Louis by the men of the Nigeria Police.



"We want to use this opportunity to call on the DPO Ozoro police station, area Commander, Ozoro as well as the commissioner of police Delta State to rise to the occasion to fish out this unscrupulous element and be brought to book. An injury to one is an injury to all."



Also reacting, the Isoko Monitoring Group (IMG), stated: "The brutality and assault of one of its members, Mr. Sagacious Louis by men of the Nigerian Police Force at Owhelogbo Junction, Ozoro, which has left several injuries on his head, would have been avoided by the police, whose responsibility it is to protect innocent and law-abiding citizens."



When contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer of the Delta State Police Command, DSP Onome Onovwakpoyeya, did not respond to several calls and messages.