Group E: AFCON 2019 Group Preview

The 32nd edition of the Total African Cup of Nations, which will kick-off on the 21st of June has a total of six groups; A, B, C, D, E, and F. The SaharaReporters Sport team brings you group review and what to expect from each team.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jun 22, 2019

The fifth group in the tournament for the 32nd edition of the Total African Cup of Nations, Group E, have Angola, Mali, Mauritania, and Tunisia.

Angola

Angola has never won the AFCON and is currently ranked 123 in FIFA World ranking; they will be meeting Angola on the 24th of June 2019 in the AFCON battle.

Srdjan Vasiljevic will be managing Angola to the 32nd AFCON in Egypt.

Full Squad

Forwards: Mabululu (Primeiro De Agosto), Fredy (Antalyaspor), Wilson Eduardo (SC Braga), Evandro Brandão (Leixoes SC)

Midfileders: Stelvio Cruz (F91 Dudelange), Show (Primeiro De Agosto), Herenilson (Atletico Petroleos de Luanda), Djalma (Alanyaspor), Geraldo (Al Ahly), Wilson (Atletico Petroleos de Luanda), José Macaia (Primeiro De Agosto), Mateus (Boavista), Gelson Dala (Rio Ave)

Defenders: Paízo (Primeiro De Agosto), Bastos (Lazio), Jonathan Buatu-Mananga (Rio Ave), Isaac Correia (Primeiro De Agosto), Dany Massunguna (Primeiro De Agosto), Eddie Afonso (Atletico Petroleos de Luanda), Bruno Gaspar (Sporting CP)

Goalkeepers: Tony (Primero De Agosto), Landu(Interclube Luanda), Ndulu(Angola)

Mali

Mali team is currently ranked 62 in the FIFA world ranking, with Corentin Martins managing the team in the 32nd Total African Cup of Nations.

Mali has never won the AFCON, but has been a runner-up in 1972 losing to Congo` and also taken a third-place position in 2012 and 2013 winning Ghana at the third-place matches twice.

Full Squad  

Forwards: Moussa Marega( Fc Porto), Kalifa Coulibaly (Fc Nantes), Adama Traore(US Orleans), Adama Niane (RC Sporting Charleroi), Abdoulay Diaby (Sporting CP), Ibrahima Tandia(Spsi OSK)

Midfielders: Lassana Coulibaly (Angers), Hadi Sacko(MKE Ankaragucu), Moussa Djenepo (Standard Liege), Diadie Samassekou (Red Bull Salzburg), Mamadou Fofana (Metz), Cheick Oumar Doucouré (RC Lens), Moussa Doumbia(Stade De Reims), Adama Traoré(Cercle Brugge), Idrissa Traore(No team)

Defenders: Hamari Traore (Stade Rennais), Falaye Sacko, Youssouf Koné (Lille OSC), Massadio Haïdara(Rc Lens), Boubakar Kouyate (Troyes), Bakaye Dibassy (Amiens)

Goalkeepers: Djigui Diarra (Stade Malien), Mamadou Samassa (Troyes), Adama Keita (Djoliba AC)

Mauritania

Mauritanian team is currently ranked 103 on the FIFA world ranking and has never appeared in the AFCON competition.

Corentin Martins is the Namibian manager leading the Namibian squad to the Pharaoh’s Arena.

Namibia is playing their next match on the 23rd of June against Morocco in Africa Cup of Nations.

Full Squad 

Forwards: Ismael Diakikte( US Tataouine), Moulaye Ahmed El Khali(No Team), Souleymane Anne(Mauritania), Hemeya Tanjy(Mauritania).

Midfielders: Diallo Guidileye(Elazigspor), Khassa Camara(Xanthi), Ibrahima Coulibaly(Grenoble), Hacen(Real Villadolid), Mohamed Dllahi Yali(DRB Tadjenanet), Abdoulaye Gueye(No Team), Adama Ba(No Team), Alassane Diop(Hajer Club).

Defenders: Bakary N’Diaye(Difaa Hassani El-Jadidi), Abdoul Ba(Aj Auxerre), Harouna Sy(Red Star), Sally Sarr(Servette), Aly Abied(Alcorcon), Diade Diarra(Sedan), Abdoulkader Thiam(US Orleans), Moustapha Diaw(Tevragh Zeina)

Goalkeepers: Brahim Souleymane (Mauritania), Namori Diaw (Mauritania), Babacar Diop (Mauritania)

Tunisia

Tunisia is currently ranked 25 according to the FIFA world ranking. 

Tunisia team has only won the AFCON once beating Morocco with two goals to one in 2004 at their soil, where Nigeria took the second place beating Mali.

Tunisia was runner-up in the AFCON finals in the year; 1965 against Ghana after a penalty shootout, and in 1996 against South Africans.

The Tunisian team is managed by Stuart Baxter and will play against Angola on the 24th of June 2019 in the Africa Cup of Nations

Full Squad 

Forwards: Bassem Srarfi(OGC Nice), Firas Chaouat(CS Sfaxien), Taha Yassine Khenissi(Esperance Tunis), Youssef Msakni(KAS Eupen), Wahbi Khazri(Saint-Etienne)

Midfielders: Ferjani Sassi(Zamalek), Anice Badri(Esperance Tunis), Ellyes Skhiri(Montpellier), Ghailene Chaalali(Esperance Tunis), Karim Aouadhi(ES Sahel), Naïm Sliti(Dijon)

Defenders: Yassine Meriah(Olympiacos), Rami Bedoui(Al-Fayha), Ayman Ben Mohamed(Esperance Tunis), Mohamed Dräger(Sc Paderborn 07), Wajdi Kechrida(ES Sahel), Dylan Bronn(KAA Gent), Nassim Hnid(CS Sfaxien), Marc Martin Lamti(Bayer Leverkusen U19), Oussama Haddadi (Dijon)

Goalkeepers: Farouk Ben Mustapha(Al-Shabab), Mouez Hassen(OGC Nice), Moez Ben Cherifia(Esperance Tunis)

SaharaReporters, New York

