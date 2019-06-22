Leah Sharibu: Henry Claudius Accuses Reno Omokri Of Taking Grants, Selling Books In Dapchi Girl's Name, Pockets Money

*It's blackmail, cries former Goodluck Jonathan's aide

by SaharaReporters, New York Jun 22, 2019

A financial consultant, Henry Claudius, and some other Twitter users have accused a former presidential aide, Reno Omokri, of diverting funds meant for the family of the abducted Dapchi schoolgirl, Leah Sharibu.

Using the Twitter hashtag #RenoUndarted, some Nigerians on Twitter accused  Omokri of printing T-shirts branded with Sharibu’s name, writing books and selling them and diverting the proceeds for personal gains.

They also accused him of collecting funds from some local non-governmental organisations (NGOs) and international charity organisations in Sharibu’s name and keeping the funds for himself.

Tweeting, Claudius wrote, "Omokiri's claim that he wrote a best seller is false. The book is worthless on Amazon. However, the book he wrote on Sharibu is selling for $16.This is how the scam works. He will visit churches worldwide, introduced himself as pastor and complain of Christian persecution in Nigeria.

"Unsuspecting congregation believed his words that Christians were being persecuted. He will talk about Sharibu that she's currently being held and President Muhammadu Buhari is not doing anything about it. They started buying the books to learn more, people started donating to his charity.

"Then he will introduce his other books. The bottom line is that Leah is used as a marketing strategy to deceive unsuspecting Christians worldwide that they are donating money to free persecuted Christians in Nigeria."

However, Omokri, who was special assistant to President Jonathan on New Media, said the allegations were baseless and designed to tarnish his image.

He said, "If I used Leah‘s name to get any grant from anywhere, let God judge me. But if you have falsely accused me, then let God publicly avenge me in Jesus’ name, amen. By the way, since you have evidence of this grant, please expose it. 

"All payments for my #FreeLeahSharibu T-Shirts are first verified by the Chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria, Kaduna, Rev Hayab, then paid into her father's account. Not even a penny has been paid to me. But, if you have EVIDENCE otherwise, EXPOSE IT.

"I made exactly ₦1 million from my book, 'Leah Sharibu: The Girl Boko Haram Left Behind.' The money spent only five minutes in my account. At the fifth minute, it was transferred to Leah's mother's. The transaction was verified by Kaduna state CAN Chairman, Rev. J. Hayab.

"I am waiting for anyone, anywhere who has paid me money over #FreeLeahSharibu to EXPOSE me. All monies from the sale of the #FreeLeahSharibu T-Shirts were paid directly to Leah's father. They want me to abandon Leah, but God willing, that will never happen!"

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

CRIME Five Nigerians Arrested For Robbery, Rape Of Woman In Husband’s Presence –Ghana Police
0 Comments
3 Days Ago
CRIME A Severed Male Head Sells For N170,000, Female N160,000 In Nigeria - Says 22-year-old Who Beheaded 4 Kids
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
CRIME Nigerian Army Deploys Drone To Fight Kidnapping In Ondo, Ekiti
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
CRIME Nigerian Girl, 18, Found Dead In Ghana-must-go Bag
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME Contractor Confesses To Burying Whistle-blower, 16 Years After
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME Seven Killed In Shi’ite Mosque Blast – Police
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

CRIME Five Nigerians Arrested For Robbery, Rape Of Woman In Husband’s Presence –Ghana Police
0 Comments
3 Days Ago
CRIME A Severed Male Head Sells For N170,000, Female N160,000 In Nigeria - Says 22-year-old Who Beheaded 4 Kids
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
CRIME Nigerian Army Deploys Drone To Fight Kidnapping In Ondo, Ekiti
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Elections Buhari Vs Atiku: We Have Evidence INEC Procured, Installed, Deployed Servers In 36 States, Two Groups Claim
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Shehu Sani Mocks VP Osinbajo Over Sleepless Night Due To Nigerians' Poverty
0 Comments
3 Days Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH I've Performed Over 500 Surgeries, No Death Recorded -Fake Nigerian Doctor
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME Nigerian Girl, 18, Found Dead In Ghana-must-go Bag
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME Contractor Confesses To Burying Whistle-blower, 16 Years After
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Ghana UPDATE: We Supply Ghana Manpower, We Get Insults Back –Nigerian Professor Arrested By Ghanaian Police
0 Comments
3 Days Ago
Politics Aisha Buhari Tweets Cryptic Message Condemning President Buhari's Appointments
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Elections 2019 Election Server: INEC Denies Resignation Of ICT Director
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Sports Africa Nations Cup: Sickness Hits Nigerian Super Eagles Camp As Only 4 Could Start Training On Wednesday
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad