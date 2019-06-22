Nigerian Army Deploys Drone To Fight Kidnapping In Ondo, Ekiti

The launching of Drone by the Army to fight kidnapping and banditry in Ondo and Ekiti states.

The 32 Artillery Brigade, Nigerian Army Owena Barracks, Akure, has deployed drones to fight banditry and kidnapping in Ondo and Ekiti states.



Commander of the 32 Artillery Brigade, Brig.-Gen. Zakari Logun Abubakar, disclosed this on Saturday during the launching of a high-tech drone device in the Osi community in Akure North Local Government Area of Ondo State to combat the criminal activities in the vast forest of the two states.



Abubakar explained that the drone, a Phantom 5DGI, procured by the army would assist the military formation of the anti-kidnapping Squad in identifying the movement and activities of suspected bandits, kidnappers, and other criminals.



According to him, the device which would also help the survey targeted areas in the two states is the latest technology in aerial surveillance and can cover up to seven-kilometer radius with capabilities of recording and transmitting report back to the base.



He said, "In recent times, the cases of kidnapping have increased in Ondo and Ekiti states and the General officer Commanding, GOC, 2 Division, General O.F Azinta has directed that we must do everything possible to bring the criminality in both states to an end.



"There are thick forests in these states and that is the advantage some of the criminals are using because some of the places you cannot penetrate them easily.



"So in line with the Chief of Army Staff directive to have a responsive Nigeria Army in the discharge of its constitutional role, we decided to use technology in addition to the anti-kidnapping squad.



"We have two of this drone, one for Ondo and the other one for Ekiti State which would easily help us to fight the issue of this kidnapping headlong.



"The two anti-kidnap squads will have each one mounted on a vehicle and once there is the issue of kidnapping they will immediately launch it, particularly in places that cannot be easily accessed.



"The device is the latest in the market, we decided to go for it with the support of my GOC. It can go on it own and it can avoid all obstacle.



"With its launching in this Osi community, we have been able to map out the vast forests and studied it, so our men can move in. I can tell you that bandits days are over in this state."