President Buhari, VP Osinbajo’s Regime Has Destroyed Electoral Gains Of PDP Years, Secondus Claims

“All the gains of the deep-rooted electoral process introduced by the PDP administration that elevated the status of this country internationally have been destroyed by a regime that has no respect for the rule of law and other tenets of democracy."

by SaharaReporters, New York Jun 22, 2019

Uche Secondus, the national chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has accused President Muhammadu Buhari and Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo’s regime of destroying Nigeria’s electoral processes that were established by previous governments led by the opposition party. 

While speaking at the 86th National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting of the PDP, Secondus stated: “All the gains of the deep-rooted electoral process introduced by the PDP administration that elevated the status of this country internationally have been destroyed by a regime that has no respect for the rule of law and other tenets of democracy.

“Rather, what you get is a democratic government that is threatening its voters, tagging them evil for not voting for the current administration.”

Continuing, the PDP chairman stated: "Beloved party leaders, I cannot finish this address without drawing your attention to the report just released last week by some international bodies that observed our last general elections.

In particular, the European Union election observation group, the American based National Democratic Institute, NDI, and International Republican Institute, IRI. 

"The reports of the three highly respected international bodies merely confirmed the feeling of Nigerians that the election that produced President Muhammadu Buhari was marred by rampant irregularities and therefore fell below credibility standard. 

"The report also lampooned the roles of security agencies during the election and noted that the performance of security operatives during the election fell far below the acceptable international best practice."

